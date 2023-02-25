After years of trekking through wilderness and survival camps, The Walking Dead is heading to the Big Apple with The Walking Dead: Dead City. The series follows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and will have a different feel than its parent show, taking place two years later in the cut-off, walker-infested concrete jungle that is Manhattan where new stories and threats will emerge. Morgan, Cohan, and other cast members emphasize just how much different the big city setting is in a new featurette shared by Morgan on Twitter.

Cutting between segments from the cast and clips from the upcoming series, the featurette walks through how each member feels about the new setting. Cohan emphasizes that it's like "a whole new world," where the woods are exchanged for tall, cold, concrete structures that could house danger around every corner. The fear is compounded by just how many people live there, as Gaius Charles notes, meaning every building is a threat to contain a miniature horde of walkers. Moreover, Željko Ivanek points out that the energy of New York itself is a powerful one. New York is the stereotypical big city, filled with massive landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building, bright lights, and most of all, life. To see a city that is known for its hustle and bustle dead only adds to the haunting nature of it all. For Morgan, that switch to the Empire State has been fun and a whole new experience for him coming from The Walking Dead.

During an interview with Collider's own Christina Raddish, Dead City showrunner Eli Jorne largely echoed the comments of his cast, adding that the big city structure of the show introduces verticality and, crucially, doesn't allow for any breathing room for its survivors. "In The Walking Dead, they fought a lot of walkers in the woods, but there were a lot of stretches of woods where you could just hike and camp out," he said. "You don’t get to do that as much in the city."

The setting isn't all that will change in the series, however. The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple also teased the spinoff will boast some of the gnarliest, most vomit-inducing walkers the franchise has ever known. Thrown into the complex and suffocating structure of the big city, they're sure to make this trip to the Big Apple all the more terrifying for the survivors.

Dead City Leads the Pack of The Walking Dead Spinoffs

Dead City recently set a June 2023 release window on AMC, putting it firmly at the front of the line for the upcoming The Walking Dead spinoffs. This comes as the as-yet-untitled Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) spinoff recently began production, putting it on course for a 2024 premiere. There's also The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, a series sending Norman Reedus' titular character off to France which is set to premiere later this year. The first images from the production were recently released showing that Daryl has wasted no time getting himself in trouble in his new environment.

While we wait for these continuations to the Walking Dead universe, check out the new featurette for Dead City below.