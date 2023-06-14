When AMC premiered The Walking Dead, the series took the world over like, well, a Walker outbreak. Beloved for its emotional throughline and constant edge-of-your-seat suspense, the hit show inspired numerous spinoffs and stretched for season after season. A particular draw each year was the core group of characters, and when the flagship finally said its goodbyes last year, fans were thrilled to know that their faves (problematic or not), Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan’s Negan and Maggie, would be getting their own series, The Walking Dead: Dead City from showrunner-writer, Eli Jorne. Despite the duo’s storied past and the simmering tensions between them, Dead City is sparking a desire in fans who are now shipping Negan and Maggie–Megan…Naggie? But how does this make the actors feel?

Based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead introduced Negan in the Season 6 finale, long after the main group was well-established. Morgan, known and loved for roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Supernatural, and more, was a welcomed addition, but only fans of the graphic novels knew the kind of havoc his villainous Negan could inflict with Lucille, his gruesome barbed baseball bat. So when Season 7 opened with Negan stepping up to bat right upside series-darling Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) head, no one’s heart broke harder than Maggie’s. She then spent the next five seasons with a valid seething hatred for Negan.

All things considered, imagine Morgan and Cohan’s surprise when fans began to ship their characters. There’s nothing like a good enemies-to-lovers trope, but did you guys see what he did to Glenn’s face? Still, with Dead City’s June 18th premiere quickly approaching, love is very much alive. In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish, we wanted to know how Morgan and Cohan felt about their fans shipping their characters. Here’s what Morgan had to say:

“I am incredibly amused by it. I find it fascinating that people are shipping them because when I watched the show and when we were playing these scenes, what’s really fascinating is that she might kill me at any minute, or he may kill her. I thought that was more interesting than anything else. But other people look at it like, “Oh, hey, they should be together.” We both are very amused by the whole thing.”

Oh buddy, since Maggie nearly lost her mind finding out Negan was free in Season 10, their relationship has been on incredibly thin ice, and nothing fuels the flames of forbidden ships like will-she-won’t-she-kill-him? While Cohan admits that the passion of the fans “tells [her] the world wants love,” Morgan does go on to say, “I don’t see that happening any time in the future.” Maybe we give it some time? Maggie and Negan’s relationship is far from smooth, and while they did learn to work together in Season 11 and clearly will be kicking Walker butt together in Dead City, Maggie hasn’t forgiven Negan for leaving her son, Hershel (Kien Michael Spille), fatherless.

Speaking of Hershel, Dead City picks up years after The Walking Dead ends, and Maggie is headed to Manhattan to scour the city for her missing son, who’s been taken hostage. As twisted fate would have it, the one person with an understanding of her situation is none other than Negan, and while this may disgust Maggie, it delights fans. Negan and Maggie were both strong, standout characters of the original series, and their dark backstory only paves the way for a rich narrative to develop. Their dynamic is, after all, the reason people want to see them together. In his own words, Morgan believes this bizarre ship is due to the duo’s “undeniable chemistry.” There truly is no denying it, “...the fact that people can see those characters together is because there is chemistry.”

Decide for yourself when The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on AMC on June 18; is all fair in love and war, should bygones be bygones? Or are Negan’s crimes too unspeakable for the passion we wish were burning in place of Maggie’s disdain?