Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City.In the show’s gripping premiere episode, “Old Acquaintances,” The Walking Dead: Dead City introduces a new character dynamic that breathes life into the franchise. The episode saw farm girl Maggie (Lauren Cohan) recruit her husband’s murderer, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), in a mission to rescue her son from a Walker-infested Manhattan. From the moment the two characters reunite their relationship is tense, with the duo’s bumpy background clearly holding ramifications in the present.

In an episode filled with dangerous new threats, writer Eli Jorné makes a consistent effort to remind the audience of the threat that Negan presents. His conversations with Maggie have a level of tension around them – his unpredictability remains his greatest asset. Over the course of The Walking Dead: Dead City’s six episodes, one can be sure that we’ll see this unlikely duo tested and perhaps learning to work together along the way.

Maggie and Negan’s Troubled History Began in 'The Walking Dead'

In a scene that plays out similarly to its source material, The Walking Dead Season 6 came to its dramatic conclusion with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and crew lined up, facing off against their greatest threat, Negan, for the first time. The episode ended with Negan beating a member of the team to death with his iconic barb-wired baseball bat, but to the audience’s dismay, the scene was shot from the victim’s point of view, giving them plenty to think about between seasons. In the game-changing scene, Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), was later revealed to have met his demise, alongside Michael Cudlitz’s Abraham.

Maggie, who was pregnant at the time of the iconic line-up, rightfully struggles to forgive Negan. As the show jumped forward in time, Negan grew and learned to leave his villainous days behind him. The two were forced to work together at the tail end of The Walking Dead’s run - he even saved Maggie’s son at one point! Despite this, it’s clear that Negan’s past still haunts the widow, as in “Old Acquaintances,” we see that Maggie still sees the traumatic events of Glenn’s death in her dreams. An old trauma, likely re-opened when reuniting with her old enemy. This is something that Maggie may never move on from, despite the growth that Negan has portrayed.

Negan Has Grown Since His Introduction in 'The Walking Dead'

The later seasons of The Walking Dead saw Negan become a crucial part of the crew’s survival, even saving Rick’s daughter and developing a friendship with her. The biggest turning point for his character, was when he was lined up alongside his wife and unborn child, about to be executed by Commonwealth soldiers. The scene mirrored what Negan put Maggie through, changing his perspective on his actions, and ultimately delivering a long overdue apology to the widow.

In their final scene together in the show’s finale, Maggie thanks Negan for his apology, acknowledging his attempt to be better. She tells him of the man he killed, and Negan tearfully listens. Despite this, the scars of that night years ago remain unhealed, as Maggie still can’t look at the changed man without remembering Glenn’s desperate cries for her. It’s clear that after a traumatic beginning to their relationship, Negan and Maggie are beginning to move forward, a progression that rings true for the rest of the Alexandria community, as each of them has begun to respect the Savior's ex-leader. He’s earnt his place in the community, and Maggie assures Negan of that.

Maggie Is Dependent on Negan in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'

Years later, The Walking Dead: Dead City sees Maggie recruit Negan on a mission to save her son, Hershel (Logan Kim), who is being held hostage by Zeljko Ivanek’s villainous ex-Savior, The Croat. It’s an interesting plot point that pulls the two characters back together, with Negan’s background as the leader of The Saviors being Maggie’s reasoning. As the tension of their past continues to weigh heavily on their minds, the two must look to the future in order to save Maggie’s son.

The two of them working together serve as the sequel series’ main selling point, with their unique dynamic raising the stakes of the mission, leaving room for their characters to grow. Simple dialogue scenes between them never feel completely comfortable, with a sinister undertone not only haunting Maggie, but the viewers as well. It’s this character focus that made “Old Acquaintances” such a successful premiere, leaving behind The Walking Dead’s often oversized supporting cast, in favor of a tightly written character drama, with the two’s progression front and center.

Can Maggie Ever Forgive Negan in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'?

It’s unrealistic to think that Maggie could ever forgive her husband’s executioner completely, but as The Walking Dead’s finale specified, Maggie wants to work on leaving the pain behind, for she doesn’t want her son to see the hold that Negan has on her. Dead City serves as the perfect opportunity for this, as the duo is literally working together to save him. While externally, the spin-off sends Maggie and Negan on a rescue mission for Hershel, internally, the mission will act as another step in the team-up’s character progression, ultimately rescuing Maggie from the pain of her past. Forgiveness may not be on the cards, but perhaps friendship is.

One would be surprised if Dead City didn’t see its main characters take a step forward in their friendship — with all the development Negan has showcased so far, it’d be an injustice not to do so. Then again, knowing The Walking Dead’s past of twists and turns, and Negan still holding an element of unpredictability to him, we’ll have to wait and see whether old wounds may finally heal.

The Walking Dead: Dead City instantly proves its purpose as a spin-off, with Maggie and Negan returning not just as a way to make more The Walking Dead content, but to tell a gripping, character-focused story. A combination of snazzy new colorful visuals, a terrific cast, grungy production design, and a character-first story is what makes Dead City’s premiere successful, with Maggie and Negan’s dynamic being front and center of it.