We are just a little less than two months away from the eagerly-awaited Season 2 return of The Walking Dead: Dead City, and what better way to prepare for the show’s comeback than a little rewatch? Or perhaps you haven’t yet subscribed to the show’s home streamer on AMC+ but find yourself intrigued about the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led spin-off? Well, in either case, fear not (fear only the dead), as Netflix will soon become a second home to the first season of The Walking Dead offshoot.

Beginning on March 17, subscribers will be invited to step into one of the three new titles that spawned from the flagship series following its demise in 2022. Following the incredibly unlikely duo of Morgan’s psychopathic Negan and Cohan’s Maggie, the production keeps up with the pair as they travel to the post-apocalyptic wasteland of New York City on a mission to rescue the latter’s son, Hershel (Logan Kim). With all installments arriving at once, the six-episode debut season will make for the perfect binge as you prepare to take on the dead again when Season 2 rises on May 4.