No one can say that Jeffrey Dean Morgan isn’t committed, even if he wasn’t necessarily willing in one instance. When Entertainment Weekly caught up with The Walking Dead actor at San Diego Comic-Con, he reluctantly told a hilariously disturbing story that occurred on the set of The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2. For those who are not a fan of cockroaches, this is not for the faint of heart. Morgan told the outlet that Negan is at one of his low points in the series and has to resort to eating cockroaches. This fact unfortunately became all too easy to empathize with for the actor when filming a scene for Season 2.

“Half of the plate that I’m eating was real cockroaches, ‘cause it looks really good on camera, and half were like chocolate. Nobody told me. And I can’t see anything without my glasses on. I’m just seeing brown little blobs on a plate, and I’m eating ‘em, and the take’s over, and I’m like, ‘Well that sure didn’t taste like custard and chocolate.’”

Unfortunately for The Watchman actor, the nightmare was just beginning. Even after vocalizing his distaste for what he was consuming, no one thought to loop the actor in that he wasn’t eating the prop cockroaches but the real ones. If PETA finds out about this, they certainly will have a field day. Morgan only realized after feeling the cockroach legs in his mouth what he had been an unwilling participant in. While revolting, the actor still has a sense of humor about the scenario. This anecdote is admittedly funny in hindsight -- and at the time, according to Morgan. It also has the benefit of hinting at what is to come for the character in Dead City Season 2.

What Can Fans Expect From 'Dead City' Season 2?

Last The Walking Dead left Negan, he was in an interesting position. His journey to Manhattan seemed fraught, but it turns out that The Croat (Želijko Ivanek) was only part of a plot to recruit Negan into a leadership role. However, it won’t be smooth sailing when the new season premieres. Eating cockroaches doesn’t indicate he’s living the high life. Many plot details are still under wraps, but there are a few exciting tips to share about the upcoming episodes.

In addition to Lauren Cohan sitting in the director’s chair for an episode -- officially not when Morgan was eating cockroaches -- there will also be new faces to celebrate or be feared. Sons of Anarchy alum Kim Coates joins The Walking Dead family in a villainous capacity. The character actor is known for his nuanced work and will be a welcome addition to the cast. Viewers can catch all of the cockroach-eating fun when The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on AMC in 2025.

