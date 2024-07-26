The Big Picture Jeffrey Dean Morgan teases a love/hate relationship with Lauren Cohan's character in The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Fans are shipping Neggie and eagerly await the second season to see if love or hate will win out.

Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025.

Today, we’d like to tell you a love story - or at least the foundation for one. A grieving man names his barbed baseball bat after his deceased wife, becomes the leader of a post-apocalyptic zombie-hunting crew, and teaches another group “a lesson” using said bat. He ruthlessly beats another man — one of the most cherished and beloved members of the group — to a bloody pulp right there in front of all of his friends and most tragically, his wife, killing him in an insanely gruesome fashion. A few years pass and the man with the bat ends up on a mission to the broken-down city of New York with the dead man’s wife to rescue her son. Would you root for these enemies turned forced-to-be-friends to fall in love?

If you answered “yes” to the above question, then you likely already know that you’re one of many people out there shipping Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie (known by their fans as Neggie) during their journey on The Walking Dead: Dead City. Over the first season, the duo had a real will-they-won’t-they Ross and Rachel-type situation going — but on a level of trauma bonding that even the Friends characters couldn’t touch. With the second season eyeing a release in 2025, audiences have been wondering if the sexual tension will ever reach a fever pitch and if either character will do something about it.

During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Morgan addressed Neggie shippers, teasing what could be on the way for Season 2, saying,

“You’ll see this season, he’s got a love/hate relationship with her. What wins out - love or hate? We’ll find out.”

SDCC Isn’t The First Time Jeffrey Dean Morgan Has Addressed Neggie

Last summer, just before Dead City celebrated its premiere, Morgan chatted with Collider’s Christina Radish about Maggie and Negan’s unique dynamic and how it tickles him to think that the show’s followers are rooting for them as a couple.

“I am incredibly amused by it. I find it fascinating that people are shipping them because when I watched the show and when we were playing these scenes, what’s really fascinating is that she might kill me at any minute, or he may kill her. I thought that was more interesting than anything else. But other people look at it like, “Oh, hey, they should be together.” We both are very amused by the whole thing.”

The first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City is now streaming on AMC+. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the show’s next set of episodes and all things Neggie.

The Walking Dead: Dead City 6 10 Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world. Release Date June 1, 2023 Cast Lauren Cohan , Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Michael Anthony , Gaius Charles Main Genre Horror Seasons 2

Watch On AMC+