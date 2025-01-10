Since the flagship series, The Walking Dead, ended its run, the franchise has been expanding with several spinoffs emerging centering on various characters. Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan's Maggie Greene were given the spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Dead City, with a first season which continued admirably the legacy of the flagship series. Going forward into the second season, Negan is tasked with uniting all groups vying for control in New York under the Burazi's ironclad rule. However, one of Negan's major hurdles will come in the shape of Kim Coates' Brugal, a man leading a rival group in the Big Apple.

Brugal is most likely not one who would easily bend the knee, submitting himself to someone else's rule. Speaking with Movie Web in a recent interview, Season 2 newcomer, Coates, reveals some details regarding his character. Brugal, Coates describes as a billionaire who the show's heroes cannot trust, confirming he'd killed lots of zombies. The actor also revealed that Brugal as a character was written specifically for him by Dead City showrunner Eli Jorné. Here are Coates' comments on his character:

"Eli Jorné, the showrunner, picked me and said 'You have to play this guy,' and I said 'Send me some of the scripts,' and they did. I gotta tell you, this guy was written for me. He's a dink. He's just a bad person, he's super smart, he's a billionaire. He lived in this incredible enclave during the zombie apocalypse in Manhattan, and when he came out, zombies were running Manhattan, he got his own little gang together. There's three or four gangs in Season 2, and Brugal is my name, and I'm certainly the biggest gang member of my squad. I kill a lot of zombies."

Could These Character Continuation Stories Get More Episodes?

Image via AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City is just one of the spinoffs centered around a number of the beloved characters from the flagship series. The bow-wielding, bike-riding Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) has found himself in Paris as he takes on a new journey in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The second season of the show saw Melissa McBride's Carol join the show's cast, bringing back together one of the most beloved friendships birthed in the flagship series. Set in Spain, Daryl Dixon is set to premiere its third season in 2025. With episode counts of less than ten per season, Daryl Dixon, Dead City, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the latest shows to furnish the franchise, are considering increasing their episode count.

Described as "character continuation stories" rather than spinoffs by executive producer Daniel Percival, the director has previously revealed that conversations have been had regarding expanding the episode count for the trio of shows, saying:

"There was a lot of discussion about the number of episodes. It doesn't just involve Daryl Dixon. There are two other shows that are part of this franchise. They're character continuation stories more than spin-offs, since we're taking the lead characters on separate journeys. Scott M. Gimple is the person who has to overview them, the episode lengths and what's going to work."

Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City is now streaming on AMC+. Season 2 is set for a release window in 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved 6 10 The Walking Dead: Dead City Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world. Release Date June 18, 2023 Cast Lauren Cohan , Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Gaius Charles , Željko Ivanek Seasons 1 Network AMC Franchise(s) The Walking Dead Directors Loren Yaconelli , Kevin Dowling , Gandja Monteiro Expand

WATCH ON AMC+