The Walking Dead Season 11 has received a mid-August release date from AMC. The release date was revealed in a new teaser for the final season, which aired on Sunday night following the finale of Season 10 of The Walking Dead. The highlight of the teaser is the close-up of a red armor very familiar to readers of the comic book The Walking Dead, from which the series takes inspiration. It belongs to fan-favorite Mercer, the chief officer of the Commonwealth soldiers, charged to keep order in the biggest communities network on the post-apocalyptic world.

The Commonwealth was already introduced in Season 10, and Mercer’s name was even mentioned in Episode 20. Given this, the organization and character should be central to the final season of The Walking Dead. Mercer will be played by Michael James Shaw, who was recently Corvus Glaive in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

AMC announced The Walking Dead would end with Season 11 last year, a decision that surprised both fans and crew. For twelve years, The Walking Dead has been a major force in television, making the call to end it sooner than expected without consulting showrunner Angela Kang an odd move for AMC. Especially when we take into account the current expansion of the franchise, with the upcoming series focused on Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), the anthology series Tales of The Walking Dead, and the planned movies following former series protagonist Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Fortunately, the final season of The Walking Dead will get eight more episodes on top of the usual 16, bringing it to a total of 24 episodes. This is the second meaningful expansion to the show, which also got six extra episodes on Season 10. Just as it happened with Season 10, Season 11 will air groups of episodes in different release windows. The first part of the season, with eight episodes, promises to bring back the action-packed scenes and bigger worldbuilding the fans of The Walking Dead so enjoy, after the last six extra episodes of Season 10 focused on smaller, character-driven stories.

The first part of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22. You can check the teaser for the last season right below.

