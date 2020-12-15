Two big franchises are about to cross over: Epic Games perennial favorite Fortnite and AMC's #1 TV drama The Walking Dead. It's certainly not the first time the Robert Kirkman adaptation has graced the world of video games, but it is the first time that TWD will be able to be added to the multiplayer battle royale (if you've got the V-bucks).

Daryl and Michonne skins will be available in the item shop starting December 16th. They follow the addition of crossover hunters like Halo's Master Chief, God of War's Kratos, and the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which dropped the title character and Baby Yoda into the fray.

The Fortnite x The Walking Dead event comes after a hefty update that aims to address a bunch of fixes, changes, and quality of life issues. That update, and the new hunters, are in place as the epic (no pun intended) game prepares for its seasonal event, Winterfest 2020. You can't really complain about lack of content and fan-service in this game, so best to get in on the fun now while it's fresh and new!

Check out the reveal in case you missed it:

The Walkers have something to fear. Daryl Dixon and Michonne are the newest Hunters to arrive on the Island. Grab their Set when it hits the Shop on 12.16.2020! Play Fortnite Battle Royale, the completely free 100-player PvP mode. One giant map, A Battle Bus, Last one standing wins. ESRB Rating: Teen with Violence.

