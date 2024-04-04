The Big Picture Inside The Ones Who Live making-of details the creation of the show and the long-awaited happy ending for Rick and Michonne.

Fans have been waiting for years to find out what happened to Rick after the bridge explosion in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

The reunion of Rick and Michonne in the finale confirms that love matters at the end of the world, showcasing the importance of their relationship.

Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) finally achieved their happy ending in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, but there is one more treat for fans of the series. AMC has released an inside look at the creation of the show in a behind-the-scenes documentary. Inside the Ones Who Live details the context for the six-episode run and why it was arguably the most necessary of all the spin-offs.

“It has been a long time coming,” creator and The Walking Dead creative head, Scott M. Gimple says at the beginning of the short film. Fans have been waiting years to find out what happened to Rick after that bridge explosion in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Guria explains that the delay in telling this story had to do with many extenuating circumstances. Life and the realities of the pandemic didn’t allow the conclusion of the story to come to fruition until now. But their epic love story was always a story that had to be told.

“It’s always been a question we know we needed to answer,” executive producer Denise Huth says. “Of what happened to Rick. Where did he go? Will Michonne find him?” All of these questions are answered—and more—in the series and resulting documentary.

Inside 'The Ones Who Live' Making-Of

The biggest takeaway in The Ones Who Live is just as evident in the documentary. Those who have been waiting to see the reunion of Rick and Michonne in the finale have been holding out the hope that love matters at the end of the world. Michonne is tenacious in her search for Rick. Even when all signs point to his demise, she doesn’t give up.

And neither did the fans. At its core, The Ones Who Live is a love story, and Rick finally being reunited with his family confirms that. It wasn’t just the fans that were ravenous to see years of build-up come to a head, either. Emotions were high when Lincoln and Gurira finally filmed the scene of the lovers’ reunion. Many crew members were fans of the original series and got emotional to see this moment that was years in the making.

Thanks to its lead actors, viewers of the series get what they have been waiting for. Gurira and Lincoln created the show along with Gimple, which is perhaps why the series has been such a hit. They understand the weight of this relationship more than anyone. They brought tenderness and vulnerability to their performances and in writing the series in the first place. These actors are so intimately acquainted with the character that they know the story that would satisfy fans, whether The Ones Who Live continues after one season or not.

Watch the story of how the series came to be in the player above and catch up on the season streaming on AMC.

