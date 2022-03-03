Bloody Disgusting reports that Genvid Entertainment and Skybound Entertainment are coming together for The Walking Dead: Last Mile, a new interactive spectator game coming to Facebook/Meta.

The flagship Walking Dead show may be ending, but there will be no shortage of content from the universe coming down the pipeline, Fear The Walking Dead is coming back for season 8, Tales from The Walking Dead is now in production, with the spin-off starring Daryl and Carol set to launch in 2023. Now a game of sorts is on the way in The Walking Dead: Last Mile, announced by the gaming wing of Robert Kirkman's company Skybound Entertainment, Skybound Games.

The new title will be an exclusive on Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch. It will be a massively interactive live event (MILE), where fans can participate in the part game, part interactive television show. Part of the official announcement from Skybound Games goes on to describe the interactive experience saying, " the all-new TWD story and protagonists in the hands of the players as the saga unfolds minute-by-minute, day-by-day, week-by-week.”

Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, shared some additional comments on the project. "We're thrilled to unveil this new MILE experience that will take place in The Walking Dead universe, where fans can play games and influence this new world and its inhabitants as a community," said Kirkman. "With The Walking Dead: Last Mile, audience members can stream a living, breathing world of The Walking Dead, working collectively and individually to impact the story at every turn. We're excited to collaborate with our partners Genvid and Facebook to bring this pioneering vision to life."

Along with Genvid Entertainment, developer Pipeworks Studios has joined the project, the two companies worked on Facebook/Meta’s First MILE Rival Peak, which was partly a game and partly a reality show. The online show featured spectators that could determine the fates of 12 AI characters who competed against each other in a Survivor-style show. The show got 200 million engagements over 13 simultaneous 24-hour, seven-day-a-week live streams and a weekly wrap-up show hosted by actor Will Wheaton.

Details on how long it will last or the plot of The Walking Dead: Last Mile has yet to be released. The game/show is set to hit Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch sometime in the summer.

