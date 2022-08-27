The Maggie and Negan-focused The Walking Dead spin-off series has a new official title. The series, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has seen its name changed from Isle of the Dead, and is now known as The Walking Dead: Dead City, per Entertainment Weekly. The previous title Isle of the Dead was only a working title, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is now the confirmed title for the series, according to AMC.

The spin-off was first announced in March and had begun filming in New Jersey. Set against the backdrop of a Manhattan cut off from the mainland in a post apocalyptic world, the series will follow the story of popular franchise characters Negan and Maggie as they try to survive New York, a city that is filled with the dead who have made the city their very own domain without much contest.

Maggie and Negan's time in the Big Apple is not one that will see them on the best of terms, given that the latter had killed Maggie's husband with a nail-riddled bat in the past. The pair of Cohan and Morgan, who play the characters, had spoken about their excitement to returning to their roles in the Walking Dead universe when the series was announced. "I'm thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe," said Cohan. "Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."

RELATED: 'The Walking Dead', Characters We Lost Too Soon

Morgan, meanwhile, seems excited as well to be playing his role in the city, adding, "Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better." This series is one of other spinoffs of the Walking Dead universe, like the Daryl Dixon spinoff that is filming in France and another limited series set to wrap the Rick and Michonne story.

The Walking Dead: Dead City writer and co-executive producer on the original The Walking Dead, Eli Jorné, will serve as showrunner for this new series. Scott M. Gimple will helm the series with Cohan and Morgan serving as executive producers. The series will see its first season have six episodes with a release scheduled for 2023.