Get your crossbows ready! Daryl Dixon, the fan-favorite zombie slayer from AMC’s The Walking Dead, just joined FunPlus’ immensely popular, free-to-play, mobile strategy game State of Survival. Actor Norman Reedus lent his voice and likeness to the iconic character for both the animated mobile version of Daryl and the live-action commercial that helped promote it. And today, we have an exclusive look behind the scenes of that commercial to hear from Reedus himself and see how the meta marketing came together.

Daryl, an in-game playable hero with his own featured storyline, wields his iconic crossbow and is accompanied by his canine companion, Dog, in the State of Survival universe. He'll be available for players to unlock through October 2021. But the game itself has plenty of other characters who must work together if the millions of players out there hope to survive. And while Daryl may be your favorite, you might be surprised to find out just which character is Reedus' go-to choice.

Get a glimpse of Daryl in action in the announcement trailer here, and read on for our exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Reedus himself:

Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus, commented on the announcement of Daryl Dixon in their game:

“It’s an honor to introduce one of the most captivating characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead into State of Survival. We have worked closely with AMC and Norman Reedus to create something truly exciting for fans of The Walking Dead, and we can’t wait for our players to jump into the game as the legendary Daryl Dixon.”

Clayton Neuman, VP of Games at AMC, chimed in as well:

“The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon has emerged as one of the most pre-eminent zombie slayers in the genre. Finding a way to bring him and his unique survival skills into a brand new post-apocalyptic setting was a creative challenge and a privilege -- and the end result is an absolute treat for SOS players and series fans alike."

But let's be honest, it's Reedus you want to see and hear from. Here's one last brief look at Reedus' live-action commercial for the crossover mobile game, followed by our featurette:

Check out our exclusive look at Reedus going behind the scenes as Daryl Dixon for State of Survival x The Walking Dead below:

