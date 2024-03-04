It has been a little over 13 years since the original The Walking Dead series aired on AMC and the first episode introduced us to one of the most iconic characters of the series, Rick Grimes. His mysterious departure from the show, followed later by Michonne to go find him, left many fans curious about what transpired between the couple.

Finally, the long-awaited continuation of their story is upon us with a few recognizable faces from the original and some new. If you’re racking your brain to remember where some of the iconic characters left off or curious about who the new ones are in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, we’ve got you covered. Meet the cast of the latest The Walking Dead spin-off and discover their upcoming roles ahead of time.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The love story between Rick and Michonne. Changed by a world that is constantly changing, will they find themselves in a war against the living or will they discover that they too are The Walking Dead?

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Andrew Lincoln will step back into his cowboy boots for his role as Rick Grimes. Since he departed from the show, people have been dying to know the rest of his story. He was last seen being rescued after an explosion he set to blow up a bridge full of walkers. His rescuer appeared as Jadis in a Civic Republic Military helicopter, an organization that was the focal point in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In The Ones Who Live, Grimes will continue his relationship with Michonne as they adapt to the new community they have to survive with.

It comes as a surprise for many to learn that Lincoln is an English actor, but fans of the holiday classic, Love Actually, recognized him for his arguably creepy role as Mark. He started his career in British television, with roles like Edgar "Egg" Cook in This Life and Simon Casey in Teachers. He somewhat recently starred as Edgar Bradley in an episode of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Apart from his Walking Dead reprisal, he hasn’t announced any other professional commitments yet.

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Danai Gurira returns as Michonne, the mysterious katana-wielding survivor who was introduced to The Walking Dead in the Season 2 finale. Her relationship developed with Grimes and his children eventually becomes a power couple in the series. When Grimes was extracted from the bridge explosion and presumed dead, Michonne stepped up to take care of the family, but as word of his survival spread, she left to go find him in Season 10. Joining him in the Civic Republic Military for The Ones Who Live, the once leaders of the Alexandria community in The Walking Dead will humble themselves in their new roles.

Danai Gurira has risen to fame beyond her work in The Walking Dead as Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Apart from an acting career, Gurira is a playwright, producing critically acclaimed plays like Eclipsed and The Convert.

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis

Image via AMC

Pollyanna McIntosh’s role as Jadis has a checkered history of betrayal. Initially a leader of the Scavengers and an ally to the Alexandria community, she turned on them when she made a deal with Neegan in the ruthless Saviors group. While her motives are complicated, her reasoning for extracting Grimes from the CRM as a high-ranking officer is even more unclear.

McIntosh is a Scottish actress who has appeared in various films and TV series, including Exam, The Woman, Let Us Prey, and Hap and Leonard. She also wrote, directed, and starred in the horror film Darlin' and portrayed Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark in the Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla. Most recently, she starred in Double Blind, which received an award at the Newport Beach Film Festival for Best Cinematography.

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Image via AMC

Pearl Thorne is a Command Sergeant Major in the Civic Republic Military, played by Lesley-Ann Brandt. Her role in the series has not been completely revealed, but in her past, she escaped Cape Cod, South Africa during the outbreak by boat and was rescued by Donald Okafor.

Brandt is fittingly from South Africa and has had a worldwide career in acting. Her first major role was in a New Zealand series called Diplomatic Immunity, and she appeared as Cassie in the Syfy movie Zombie Apocalypse, giving her much-needed experience of facing the undead. She also had a main role in Lucifer alongside Tom Ellis and is now continuing her work in Los Angeles, quickly becoming a well-known star in the U.S.

Terry O'Quinn as Major General Beale

Image Via AMC

Terry O'Quinn plays the leader of the Civic Republic Government, Major General Beale. He was military trained, serving in Vietnam, pre-apocalypse, and commanded the Front Liners of the Military with an iron fist. He orders the execution of communities which he deems a risk to theirs, and clearly goes against the morals of our heroes Grimes and Michonne.

O'Quinn might be best recognized for his role in the series Lost as John Locke, and he won many awards for his performance, including an Emmy. His career has spanned over four decades and in film, he performed notable roles, like Jerry Blake in The Stepfather, Mayor John Clum in the 1993 Tombstone, and Alex McSween in Young Guns. In addition to his film work, O'Quinn has had a prolific television career with roles in Millennium as Peter Watts, Alias as FBI Assistant Director Kendall, and Hawaii Five-0 as Commander Joe White. Most recently, he was cast as Martin Queller in the Netflix thriller series Pieces of Her and has an upcoming role in the movie Unsung Hero.

Craig Tate as Donald Okafor

Image via AMC

Lieutenant Colonel Donald Okafor is a soldier for the Civic Republic Military played by Donald Okafor. He has amazing combat skills which will serve him well as an invaluable asset to the squad.

In film, Tate has appeared in several critically acclaimed films, including his role in 12 Years a Slave as John, Pitts in Greyhound, and Bells in King Richard. His television career has also included some notable parts, such as Lenny in Snowfall, Earl in Reprisal, and most recently, Bear in I'm a Virgo.

Andrew Bachelor as Bailey

Image via AMC

Andrew Bachelor made an appearance in Season 10 of The Walking Dead as Bailey, but his role in the upcoming series is still unknown. Michonne did help him in the original series, leaving an opportunity for them to become allies in The Ones Who Live.

Starting as a Vine star, Bachelor, also known as King Bach, has had roles in comedy movies like Fifty Shades of Black,Meet the Blacks, The Babysitter, Where's the Money, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. He also created, directed, and executive produced the television series Dead House and has appeared in series such as Easy, Resident Advisors, Black Jesus, The Mindy Project, and Angie Tribeca. Recently he was in the movie Family Switch with Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, and even has an upcoming movie called, Legend of the White Dragon.

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Image via AMC

Aiden is another survivor who was helped by Michonne in the original show, played by Breeda Wool. Like Bailey, Michonne helped Aiden, despite being wary of strangers, which may also play a part in her survival during the new series.

Her filmography includes notable works such as Birth/Rebirth, AWOL, XX, and Automatic at Sea and appeared in television series like Mr. Mercedes and UnREAL and currently has a role as Kacey in National Treasure: Edge of History. She also has an upcoming role in the movie Detained alongside Abbie Cornish and Laz Alonso.

Matthew Jeffers as Nat

Though his role in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has not been disclosed, Matthew Jeffers will appear in the series simply as Nat.

His work so far has mostly been in television shows like The Blacklist, FBI, New Amsterdam, and played Russel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He also starred in the film Unidentified Objects as Peter.