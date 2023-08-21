It's hard to believe it has been 13 years since the AMC premiere of the instant hit The Walking Dead, and even harder to believe the amount of spinoffs generated from that success. With Fear the Walking Dead concluding in October, viewers will most definitely be looking to fill that gap with something new.

Thankfully, those familiar with The Walking Dead have their eyes on one of the next surefire hits to come down the pipeline: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, starring returning characters Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Rumored in 2020 and confirmed by Danai and Andrew at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, this new story will center around the reunion of the two alums and the continuation of their love story. With the continuing popularity of apocalypse films and television, coupled with the devastation some felt when they believed Rick to be dead, The Ones Who Live is sure to find a loyal fan base in the already strong The Walking Dead universe.

The Walking Dead Release Date 2010-10-31 Cast Norman Reedus, Melissa Suzanne McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Khary Payton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Main Genre Horror Genres Action, Drama, Horror, Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 11 Website http://www.amctv.com/shows/the-walking-dead Studio AMC

When and Where Can You Watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Image via AMC

Although the series was rumored three years ago, we'll have to wait a bit longer to watch their favorite post-apocalypse couple reunite. While they have already wrapped filming, the teaser trailer revealed that the show won't air in 2024, on both AMC and AMC+, AMC's online streaming service. If you're an admirer of the original The Walking Dead and can't wait that long for something new, you can get your spinoff fix early with the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on September 10. Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reedus, will kick off in September with six episodes and has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere. If you need a refresher on these returning characters, all seasons of The Walking Dead are available to stream right now on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Related:'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

Watch the Teaser Trailer of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Last month at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, attendees were treated to a teaser of the long-awaited reunion of Michonne and Rick. In the trailer, we hear Michonne tell the viewer that she "lost someone years ago" and that she then "found out that he's alive." With images of the two covered in a deep red hue, the trailer is both haunting and hopeful for the separated lovers. Rick was a fan favorite from Season 1, and his relationship with the seemingly fearless Michonne was some much-needed light in an otherwise dark setting. The message of love's perseverance was epitomized through Rick and Michonne's relationship and is what will draw audiences to this new version.

Who Stars In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Image via AMC.

Danai Gurira, who was introduced to The Walking Dead universe in season two, will not only return as hero Michonne, but she will also serve as a co-creator of the new series. Andrew Lincoln will return as sheriff-turned-Zombie-hunter Rick, who has been on the program since the first season, and who was presumed dead by Michonne in season nine after he blew up a bridge to save his family. The Ones Who Live will also feature Pollyanna McIntosh and The Walking Dead newcomer Lesley-Ann Brandt. McIntosh is no stranger to The Walking Dead universe, appearing consistently throughout Seasons 7-9 of the original, and throughout Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In both titles, she played Anne 'Jadis,' once an antagonist to our heroes, she has a moment of redemption in helping save Rick. New to the world of TWD is Lesley-Ann Brandt, who will reportedly play a character named Pearl Thorne. Those who watched the Fox-turned-Netflix show Lucifer will recognize her, as she appeared in all 93 episodes of the popular series.

Who Is Making The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Image via AMC Networks

Scott M. Gimple is credited as the showrunner of the new series. Gimple is no stranger to The Walking Dead world, as he has been with the production since its start in 2011, eventually credited as executive producer and writer on the later episodes. He also has worked on several Walking Dead spinoffs, including Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Origins, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the soon-to-be-released The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. It's safe to say that with Gimple's extensive knowledge of all things Walking Dead, The Ones Who Live should hit that familiar, revered, zombie apocalypse note.

Related:Danai Gurira Looks Tough in 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' Set Image

What Is the History Behind the Title of The Ones Who Live?

Image via AMC.

Season 5 of The Walking Dead is where the phrase "We’re the ones who live" is first uttered. The memorable words are spoken by Rick in an attempt to rally together those around him to continue fighting their villains, convincing them that "we know what needs to be done, and we do it." His words strike a nerve not just with those he's speaking to in the scene, but to audiences as they watched it all happen. Later, in Season 7, Michonne says the words to Rick multiple times, as a way to underscore all that the two have been through together, and as a way to remind both of them that they need to keep going.

The phrase then comes back with full force in The Walking Dead series finale as a chorus of characters repeats it over and over. In the finale, we hear dozens of characters from all 11 seasons repeat the phrase as snippets of each of them are shown in their time throughout the 12-year run. The phrase is a kind of mantra that gives strength to those fighting against all odds to survive, and as Michonne rides towards a giant herd of zombies and Rick smiles as he surrenders to a helicopter, it can be inferred that they are remembering these words as not just a bond, but as a way to know they will continue to fight. While TWD was filled with characters who proved the power of sticking together, The Ones Who Live is sure to keep that message going strong, inspiring its audience to remember the power of perseverance.