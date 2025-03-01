The Walking Dead was one of the first shows to flirt with the idea of killing off main characters, leaving fans shocked and horrified. Indeed, many of the most shocking plot twists in the post-apocalyptic show involve the deaths of characters. But not all of them. Some of the most shocking plot twists were moments fans didn't see coming, some of which completely changed the trajectory of the story.

Sure, there were shocking moments, like Rick's neck-biting incident, Sasha coming out of the coffin already having turned, the return of Morales as a Savior, and Carol's "look at the flowers" moment with Lizzie. But the game-changing plot twists were on a different level and played a greater role in the overall story, not just a moment in it. The Walking Dead managed to keep the storylines fresh, and the twists kept coming. Even right down to its later seasons, there were plot twists that left fans reeling.