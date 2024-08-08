The Big Picture Become the proud owner of iconic props from The Walking Dead in Propstore's upcoming auction starting September 25.

Items include Rick's police badge, Michonne's katana, Daryl's crossbow, Negan's bat, and more from the series & spin-offs.

Don't miss the chance to win a Super73 Bike inspired by The Walking Dead in Propstore's giveaway for fans of the AMC series.

Calling all fans of The Walking Dead! Have you ever wanted to feel the responsibility behind Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) police badge? Or feel the sheer power of Michonne (Danai Gurira) when she’s slicing through the undead with her razor-sharp katana blades? Well, now’s your time as the latest auction to come to Propstore will give those with the financial means a chance to win a number of props from the long-running series. Pairing with AMC Networks, Propstore’s The Walking Dead online auction will kick off on September 25 and run through October 9. Also included will be items from the franchise’s very first spin-off series, Fear the Walking Dead.

While we can expect more items to be announced as the auction’s opening day approaches, right now we know that along with Rick’s badge and Michonne’s katana, fans can also grab ahold of Morgan’s (Lennie James) staff, Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) crossbow, and even Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) beloved barbed-wire and blood-covered bat, Lucille. In all, fans can expect to feast their eyes on more than 200 other lots in this very special themed auction. If cash is an issue, you can still enter Propstore’s giveaway for the chance to win a Super73 Bike inspired by the zombie-filled series. One of only three in existence, the bike is the perfect way to show off your undying love for the AMC series.

The Legacy of ‘The Walking Dead’

Appropriately celebrating its premiere on Halloween 2010, The Walking Dead quickly rose to become one of AMC’s biggest hits, which is saying something when you consider this is also the network that brought audiences Breaking Bad. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, the show took its story straight from the colorful pages, bringing the zombie apocalypse to TV screens everywhere. Over 11 seasons, audiences watched as their favorite characters struggled to survive in their bleak new reality and picked up new favorites when theirs were killed-off.

Five years into the production, the network realized that audiences were eager for more where that came from and the first spin-off series, Fear the Walking Dead, emerged from the darkness. From there came other off-shoots, including The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Tales of the Walking Dead. In 2022, The Walking Dead finally came to an end, with Fear the Walking Dead following suit the next year. Still, other titles would pick up the torch and continue on with a few fan-favorites getting their standalone productions. First there was The Walking Dead: Dead City, which features Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie on a mission to track down the latter’s kidnapped son. Then came The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which aptly saw Reedus reprise his role as the rough and tough titular character. Finally, there was The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which told the never-ending love story of Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne Grimes (Gurira) who are searching for one another following the events of the flagship’s finale.

Click on the link here to begin perusing the items that will come up for auction when the events kick off on September 25.

