Rick Grimes’ Solo ‘Walking Dead’ Movie Will Reveal Expanded, More Challenging World

Your guess is as good as mine when it comes to predicting the release date for the Rick Grimes-focused spinoff movie but believe you me when I say The Walking Dead protagonist’s solo outing is going to be an intense ride. Former series showrunner Scott M. Gimple, now in charge of the Walking Dead franchise’s content overall, opened up with new details about the Rick Grimes solo movie coming to the big screen. What he revealed hints at that aforementioned tense ride and gives us a better idea of how it will fit into the larger Walking Dead world, which includes spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead, an origin story series, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the forthcoming series focused on the generation of zombie apocalypse survivors.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gimple shared how the still-untitled Rick Grimes movie will relate back to the Walking Dead world we’ve come to know and love.

“We are going to continue to tell Rick’s story, and we are going to discover so much of the world through that story. Rick will be challenged in different ways that, in some ways, everything that he’s been through has sort of prepared him for. It’s a much larger world than one that he had been operating in, and that was challenging in and of itself. Now things are heightened, and just as we’re going to the movies —and it is the movies proper, suitably widescreen—we’re going to be filling that screen with a brand new world.”

Gimple also provided some much-needed updates on where the movie is at in the production process. We saw a teaser for the solo movie back in July 2019 but since then, it’s been rather quiet. It’s been almost two years since Lincoln’s character Rick left The Walking Dead in 2018 and longtime fans of the series are no doubt chomping at the bit for new information. Gimple told EW the script is still being worked on and a director has yet to be secured, implying the film’s production is still in the early stages. Gimple also shared this:

“The scale is bigger and the budget is bigger, and it’s The Walking Dead, but heightened, both in the narrative themes, but also in just what we see onscreen.I say heightened, but I should also say it’s also very different. It’s not going to be the exact same thing we saw on television, just larger. We are going in some wild new directions. Movies are a different beast than television. Television is like, boom, we’re done. Movies, to calibrate an hour and a half, two hours is no joke, and it’s been a lot of fun, but it’s a real challenge and we take it very seriously for the fans. We really want to deliver them something special, something worth their trip to the movies. We’re trying to be very deliberate and deliver something new.”

No matter what story is written for Rick Grimes’ big solo adventure, it’s no doubt going to be epic as it will for sure get a theatrical release. Fingers crossed the movie, in combination with the release of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, will help reinvigorate the Walking Dead fanbase in a way that will help us forget about the flagship show’s slow but continued viewership dip in recent months.

