With AMC's epic series The Walking Dead coming to its eleventh season finale this November, a lot of fans will be saying goodbye to characters and a universe we've known for almost 20 years. The news is bittersweet, as all good things must end, but the network isn't dropping us cold-turkey. There are a number of spinoffs branching off from the flagship's finale, with one in particular that viewers have been anxious to learn more about since July. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the emotional final panel for this original cast was noticeably missing two of the show's central faces, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira who portray Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively. Before the panel was up, the two made a surprise appearance and brought with them some hopeful news: they're working on a Rick and Michonne miniseries that would bring their characters some well-deserved closure. During an interview with Self, Gurira is now announcing that she will be a co-creator for the show, which she calls a "prestige miniseries."

During the Comic-Con panel hosted by Chris Hardwick and TWD's Chief of Content Officer Scott Gimple, both stars surprised fans by making an appearance to tease their own spinoff. The untitled project came with beautiful artwork and the promise that this six-episode series would tie up loose ends between the two star-crossed lovers. Gurira now confirms she'll be heading to the set soon to begin filming, following the November premiere of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in which she plays the unfaltering Okoye, general of Wakanda's Dora Milaje. To Self, the actress disclosed that the past year was a busy one for her and that part of her packed schedule included the preproduction for the forthcoming Rick and Michonne spinoff. Gurira says she's writing for the series with writer-producer and showrunner Gimple, adding that it will be an "epic love story tale." On her ability to stay close to the material and influence her own character's fate, Gurira says:

“You just never know. When you’re just trying to pour out the story with truth and give full life and dimension and humanity to your characters that you know you don’t have many of on screen, you don’t know what it’s going to do, who it’s going to affect. But when you connect with the fans and you see and experience how they have been touched and sometimes empowered, [the impact becomes clear]."

AMC's apocalyptic series The Walking Dead was well into its groove by the time Gurira made her debut as Michonne in 2012. Before the Saviors or the Reapers, and all the oddball survivors Rick's group met along their way to Season 11, there was Michonne. A survivor navigating the decline of society on her own, Michonne was unlike any character we'd been introduced to previously. She wielded a katana and carried with her two gnashing walkers who grimly turned out to be friends from before, including a boyfriend. Unlike Rick's more uniform group, Michonne was a survivor all her own, but her acclimation to the group became a symbol of the strength that lies in humanity and our need for companionship and trust. Over the seasons, the two leaders grew their relationship into a strong bond that culminated in what seemed to be a painful end in Season 9 when Lincoln exited the show. Two years later, Gurira would do the same.

On working side-by-side with the actress to bring this story to a fully realized ending, Gimple acknowledged Gurira's refusal to settle creatively. Describing her as "incredibly creatively ambitious," he said their partnership has challenged him, as writing for a show and character she's so close to has also challenged Gurira. At SDCC, she opened up to the fans and other cast members, saying, "Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious. I can’t wait to pick up the katana again."

Gurira also confirmed with Self that the Rick and Michonne spinoff will begin filming in January. Check back with Collider for more as the story develops, and don't miss the series finale for The Walking Dead on AMC and AMC+.