While AMC's The Walking Dead series closed its final chapter late last year, the post-apocalyptic world that the series has taken viewers through for over a decade still has many more stories to tell in several spin-off series that are set to release over the next few years. Among these spin-offs is a currently untitled limited series that is set to focus on original series stars Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). With the project officially starting production in February, we are slowly getting new info coming from the set, with series star Gurira sharing a picture of her co-star Lincoln—his face is covered in blood, something that isn't too out of place for Rick.

The new photo was posted by Gurira on her Twitter with the caption, "Have you seen this man?" This makes sense given how the original series ended, with Michonne out searching for Rick after she learns that he had survived his supposed death in Season 9. Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, has previously described the upcoming series as a “romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead,” so it seems that the show's story tackles the couple both finding each other and facing the new world together, which could lead to new and interesting aspects of the series we have yet to see.

The new series was first announced by Lincoln, Gurira, and Gimple at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 in July of last year. The series will consist of 6 episodes and will be replacing a previously rumored Rick and Michonne film from Universal Pictures. In addition to starring in the show, both Lincoln and Gurira will also serve as executive producers alongside Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath. Gimple will also serve as executive producer as well as showrunner. It was also confirmed in October 2022 that Gurira is also credited as a series creator and is a writer on the spinoff, with her describing the limited series as an epic love story.

Image via AMC

Other Walking Dead Spin-Offs On The Way

While these new spin-off series are set to continue the world the original series set up, they are not the first time we have had a series stepping away from the flagship show. The first Walking Dead spin-off series was Fear the Walking Dead, which debuted in 2015 and is set to conclude with its upcoming eighth season which recently wrapped filming. The first season of the anthology series Tales of The Walking Dead, which tells individual stories of both new and familiar faces as survivors try and live in the Walker-infested world, made its debut in August 2022. Looking forward, there are several new shows joining the new Rick and Michonne show are several other series taking place in the post-apocalyptic world. These include The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which is set to debut sometime in 2023 and will see Norman Reedus return to reprise his role as the titular character, and The Walking Dead: Dead City following Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan set to release in June 2023.

The Walking Dead Rick/Michonne spinoff premieres sometime in 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the upcoming series. You can check out Gurira's Twitter post and new image of Lincoln along with the series' official synopsis down below: