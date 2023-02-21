Months after the fan-favorite The Walking Dead ended its epic 11-season run, AMC has just released two new behind-the-scenes images of the upcoming spin-off series, which will follow the unconventional love story of two of the original series' favorite characters, Rick and Michonne.

Production on the series began last week in New Jersey. The series is set to include six episodes and will debut next year on AMC+. The new, still untitled project is one of many spin-offs in the expanding Walking Dead universe. The Walking Dead Universe includes Fear The Walking Dead, which premiered in 2015, as well as the upcoming spin-offs that feature fan-favorite characters from the original series including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City which will follow Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The series inThe Walking Dead was based on a comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

The new images, released today, give us a small glimpse into what is ahead for the two characters. The first image shows Rick and Michonne's hands clasped together, illustrating their unending bond. The second image shows two chairs with Rick written on one and Michonne on the other. Both images illustrate how central the pair's relationship is to the upcoming series. Andrew Lincoln is returning to the series in his iconic original role as Rick and Danai Gurira returns as the badass Michonne. Last week Collider reported on new behind-the-scenes images of Lincoln preparing to return to his role as Rick Grimes.

Image via AMC

What to Expect From the Rick and Michonne Spin Off?

The new series will tell the epic love story of Rick and Michonne, two of the original series' most beloved characters. The two, kept apart by distance and their own pasts, will find themselves thrown into another world, where they fight an unending war against the dead. However, they will soon find that their real enemies are among the living. Will the pair be able to find their way back to each other? Or will they find themselves among the walking dead? The new series will show just how essential human bonds are, even as the world descends into unending chaos.

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, is serving as showrunner and executive producer on the upcoming series. The series stars Lincoln and Gurira are also serving as executive producers on the series. Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath also executive produce on the series.

The series has not yet been titled, and no release date has yet been set for the series, though it is expected to premiere next year. Check out the new images below:

Image via AMC