Romance is in the air—along with the stench of the undead in the first teaser for the newly dubbed The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Making its grandiose premiere during the festivities at San Diego Comic Con, the Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) centered story sees the couple reuniting after the former’s presumed death in The Walking Dead’s ninth season. By the end of the flagship series’ run in 2022, audiences learned that Rick had made it through the fiery explosion with Michonne soon picking up the pieces and setting out on her own journey to find her beloved spouse.

Drenched in black and red tones, the teaser reveals Michonne wielding her recognizable katana as she walks forward out of the darkness. With a voice-over playing over the action, the character speaks about her loneliness and how losing her partner has affected her during the years on her own. “And then things changed,” she says as the clip shifts its focus to an exhausted-looking Rick fighting for his life before Michonne closes out the teaser by adding, “I found out that he’s alive.” The final moments show off the show’s recently revealed title before cutting to the 2024 release window.

Other than what will undoubtedly be the couple’s tear-filled reunion, not much is known surrounding the plot of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. At this time, no other cast members have been added to the call sheet but, as in the franchise’s other spin-offs, it’s likely the production team will blend the old with the new. Along with her starring role, Gurira is credited as a co-creator and writer and also serves as an executive producer alongside Lincoln, Brian Bockrath, and Denise Huth. After serving as the showrunner during The Walking Dead for seasons 4-8, Scott M. Gimple takes his showrunning talents to the Rick and Michonne spin-off and also adds his name to the executive production team.

What Other Stories Are Coming From The Walking Dead Universe?

With the main series bowing out after an uber-successful 11 Season run and the first spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead closing out after the second half of Season 8, audiences still have plenty of zombie bashing to look forward to. Recently celebrating its AMC arrival, the Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) off-shoot, The Walking Dead: Dead City has been delighting fans as the unlikely duo takes to the streets of a post-apocalyptic Manhattan for their next adventure. Before The Ones Who Live arrives, there will also be the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which will follow Norman Reedus’ titular character after he mysteriously washes up on the shores of France.

Check out the first teaser for The Ones Who Live below and stay tuned for more information surrounding its 2024 release date.