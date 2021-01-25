Skydance Interactive is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its hit The Walking Dead game in a big way; details from the press release, including just when "The Trial" mode will arrive in VR on Oculus Quest, follow:

Today, the company "announced that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners surpassed more than $29 million in revenue on all platforms since its initial launch on January 23, 2020, making it one of the best selling VR games of the year. The survival horror VR game has been praised for its visceral, physics-based combat, original storyline and deep crafting system, and became a global top seller upon its release for PC VR, PSVR and most recently, Oculus Quest platform. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners was also recognized by critics for its innovative gameplay and received several award nominations, including “Best VR/AR Game” at the 2020 Game Awards.

In addition, Oculus Quest players can look forward to the launch of The Trial game mode on February 4, 2021. The free update will challenge players to face off against relentless waves of walkers in wire-free gameplay that enhances the game’s visceral combat like never before. As players survive each round, they’ll be rewarded with points based on their performance, which they’ll use to purchase a variety of weapons and crafting items to plan for the next, increasingly difficult wave of enemies.

Following The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ release on the Oculus Quest platform in October 2020, the game quickly became one of the top sellers on the platform, with the Quest version selling 10x more than the game on Oculus Rift and Rift S."

Players will need to get creative in their kills as they manage their resources appropriately in the midst of chaos if they hope to make it out alive.

"Developed by Skydance Interactive in partnership with Skybound Entertainment, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners drops players into an original new story in The Walking Dead universe, set in the unforgiving and infested remains of New Orleans. Players will embark on a gruesome adventure as they fight for survival against not just walkers, but the constant threats of violence, disease and famine, and make gut-wrenching choices along their journey that will determine the future for everyone left alive in NOLA.

