The Walking Dead's 10th season, which originally began airing in 2019 (remember 2019?), has been extended to six additional episodes beyond its initial order of 16. And now, two years after it began airing, we know when the final six shall see their day in the sun. Per an AMC press release, we'll get the remaining six episodes of Season 10 of the long-running zombie drama starting on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 9pm EST. Plus: New cast members, and a chance to stream the new episodes a few days earlier than your fellow walkers.

We already reported that Hilarie Burton Morgan would be joining Walking Dead Season 10 as Negan's wife (Negan being played, of course, by Morgan's real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Joining her as newcomers to the cast include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) as Mays, who appears to be a newcomer to the multimedia mythology; and Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai) as Elijah, a mysterious masked man who has appeared faceless in some Season 10 episodes already (and if you like faceless performances, check this list out).

If that's not enough to whet your appetite, and you need to dive into this Season 10 world ASAP, why not subscribe to AMC+? The nascent, premium streaming service will offer each episode every Thursday before it airs on AMC proper, meaning that the first batch of new episodes is viewable as soon as Thursday, February 25, 2021, and so on. Is this enough of a booster to get more people to a service most folks have simply not heard of? Let's find out!

The Walking Dead's remaining Season 10 episodes begin airing Sunday, February 28, 9pm EST on AMC, and February 25 on AMC+. If you don't care about light spoilers, check out a clip from a new episode table read and brief synopses of each remaining episode below.

EPISODE 1017 – “Home Sweet Home”

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan,) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat.

Director: David Boyd

Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed

EPISODE 1018 – “Find Me”

An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews

EPISODE 1019 – “One More”

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes

EPISODE 1020 – “Splinter”

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse

EPISODE 1021 – “Diverged”

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Heather Bellson

EPISODE 1022 – “Here’s Negan”

Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick

