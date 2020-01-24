New ‘The Walking Dead’ Clips Tease a Harrowing Fight When Season 10 Returns
We’re officially one month away from The Walking Dead Season 10 returning to AMC. If it feels like ages since we were last hanging out with Daryl, Michonne, Eugene, and these rest of the Walking Dead survivors, you’re not wrong. The Walking Dead has been on hiatus since late November! Lucky for us, a series of new clips teasing the return of Season 10 give us a sneak peek at what we can expect.
Naturally, longtime survivor and fan favorite Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) has his own clip. We get to preview a familiar scene: Daryl, crouched behind a tree, waiting to strike out at the zombie horde emerging from tunnel by the dozens. He’s holding a big-ass knife, seemingly ready to pounce at a moment’s notice. It’s wild how, after all these years, the terror and tension still feels so palpable with Walking Dead moments like this. But, if we know anything about Daryl (and boy, do we know a lot), it’s that he is more than capable of fighting off zombies, especially when he’s seemingly outnumbered.
It only gets creepier and more intense from there courtesy of a clip focused on Eugene (Josh McDermitt). The clip is brief, just like the one about Daryl. Rather than pulling a scene from the upcoming back half of Season 10, we watch as Eugene emerges from the shadows and puts his finger up to his lips. The video is captioned with a haunting reminder of Eugene’s character, a line straight from his own lips: “I’m a survivor.” We’ve always known Eugene to fend for himself and forget the rest, but could he be more trouble than we’ve seen before?
The Walking Dead Season 10 returns to AMC on February 23 at 9/8c. Check out the other Season 10 return clips below, including the previously-released trailer for the second half of the season. Then, get caught up on the latest news about the Walking Dead spinoff.
