"We survived everything for what? To keep fighting and killing each other?"

AMC just dropped the trailer for part two of The Walking Dead's final season, and it looks to promise an explosive run-up to the long-running show's ultimate finale. Set to premiere on February 20, the series returns hot from a devastating chunk of episodes for our favorite survivors, with all — from Alexandria to the Commonwealth — enduring increasingly tough odds. As is always the case with the post-apocalyptic zombie show, which has run for over a decade on AMC, the humans look to serve more of a threat than the zombies.

"We're doing this all wrong," Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) says in the trailer. "We survived everything for what, to keep fighting and killing each other?" Note that, a minute later into the trailer, he's aiming a crossbow at an army of Commonwealth militiamen — so maybe he shouldn't be throwing rocks at glass houses.

Continuing on from the first part of the season, the show's eleventh since it began way-back-when in 2010, AMC will offer new episodes a week early on their AMC+ streaming service. This begins with the premiere episode, available to stream from February 13 for AMC+ subscribers.

The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The characters played by C. Thomas Howell and Jackson Pace both kicked the bucket in the first part of the season, so it's unlikely they'll return — unless there's some flashbackery hijinx, which wouldn't exactly make for a Walking Dead first. Reedus has also said that he's tried convincing Andrew Lincoln, who led the show as ex-sheriff Rick Grimes for the lion's share of its run, but before we start crossing our fingers for his iconic revolver... let's see what happens.

The Walking Dead returns for the last time on February 20. Check out the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Walking Dead's final season:

"The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community."

