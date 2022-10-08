This year's New York Comic-Con marked a very special occasion for AMC's long-running series The Walking Dead. On Saturday, the show's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, along with cast members, came together for the final Comic-Con appearance with the flagship show, which will conclude its 12-year run this November. During their panel, AMC Networks shared footage from this week's upcoming episode for Season 11C, as well as exclusive first-look images from episode 19.

In an emotional panel for both the show and fans, cast members from The Walking Dead came together for one final Comic-Con at the 2022 NYCC. With the original AMC series coming to its conclusion this November 20, just over 12 years' worth of storylines and characters are needing to be wrapped up in the coming episodes. The panel featured Gimple and cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohen, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro and Michael James Shaw. With them, the cast and crew brought footage of Sunday's upcoming episode 18's opening minutes, as well as photography from episode 19, airing October 16 on AMC.

Sunday's episode "A New Deal" finds Carol (Melissa McBride) attempting to clean up her friends' slate with the Commonwealth's Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Following the stalemate in the sewers at the end of episode 17, 11B, the footage picks up immediately after, as Mercer (Shaw) and Governor Milton intervene, with Carol and Negan (Morgan) in tow. When the Commonwealth's soliders are distracted by Milton's arrival, Daryl (Reedus) takes advantage of the moment and readies himself to kill Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), Milton's rogue Deputy Governor. Milton commands Daryl to release Lance, saying, "this is not just about you. I need him alive." When Mercer steps in to talk Daryl down he takes this to mean that they're siding with Lance. It's when Carol steps up to steady his hand that Daryl demands, "What have you done?" She then whispers to him that she's struck up a deal with Governor Milton for their people.

RELATED: How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 3

In a tense moment Daryl glares at Lance, the one ultimately responsible for Leah's (Lynn Collins) death and all that transpired, considering his options. Lance begins to walk towards Milton, his expression smug, when Daryl decides he still needs penance for the man's actions and stabs him through his palm. With that, the clip ends, leaving Oceanside's fate still up in the air from the Season 11B finale when the maniacal Hornsby flipped a coin to decide what to do with the residents. "A New Deal" will address Oceanside, with Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) setting out to the settlement with a plan.

The first-look photos shared during the NYCC panel are from October 16's episode 19 titled "Variant," which premieres on AMC+ this Sunday. They show Daryl, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who may be on trial for his Commonwealth mishaps, Governor Milton, and Aaron, all looking fairly grim, or alarmed. All we can say is, honestly same. The episode title may also point to some exciting revelations as far as variant walkers go.

Following the initial outbreak, The Walking Dead Universe has expanded with numerous spinoffs, but the through line always remains the same: where does the enemy begin and the humanity end? Even in the rubble of man's previous society, the struggle for power continues to outweigh strength in numbers and the need to survive. Even with a common enemy (the Walkers), man wrestles with some innate desire to wield control. With showrunner Angela Kang helming this AMC beast alongside Gimple and the writers, hopefully this final season will provide long-time fans the closure we seek.

"A New Deal" premieres on AMC on Sunday, October 9, and is now available to stream on AMC+. All subsequent episodes will air on AMC every Sunday, with episodes streaming a week early for AMC+ subscribers. Check out the footage from this week's episode from NYCC, as well as the images from "Variant" below: