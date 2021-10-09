AMC has released its first teaser trailer for Season 11B of The Walking Dead. The trailer reveals where the show will be going in its final season, introduces a new character, and confirms when we'll be able to pick up with the next piece of the story when Season 11B premieres on February 20, 2022.

Based on the teaser, it appears that the second half will focus on the Commonwealth storyline that has been building up. We can see several soldiers from the community, including Mercer himself, going into Alexandria and meeting characters such as Rosita and Daryl. We are also finally introduced to governor Pamela Milton, who will be played by Laila Robins (Homeland, The Sopranos). There also is a discussion about choices between Daryl and Gabriel, where they talk about whether they even matter anymore. The Reapers will still be around as well, as we see a shot of Leah.

The last episode ended with the leader of the Reapers Pope being backstabbed by Leah, so it remains to be seen what kind of threat they will cause going forward in the show. As Season 11B of The Walking Dead is the final eight episodes of the show, they will have to conclude the stories of both the Reapers and the Commonwealth, as well as the storylines for the main characters who survive until the end.

There are still plenty more stories in The Walking Dead universe to tell, however, including a spinoff series led by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, Fear The Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. A set of movies starring Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes are apparently still in the works as well.

The final season of The Walking Dead was originally meant to air on October 2020, but was delayed due to COVID 19, and didn't end up beginning until August 22. The long-running series will begin more of its final episodes on February 20, 2022, and will air on AMC, just as the show always has since its start. You can check out the "So We Could Survive" teaser for Season 11B below:

