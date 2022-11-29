Despite several spin-offs starring many fan-favorite characters, The Walking Dead has said farewell after 12 years and 11 seasons on AMC. Within those 11 seasons, the series saw dozens of cast members come and go, couples break up and makeup, and hundreds of walkers killed in unique and gory ways. With the number of seasons that it aired, it kept fans and critics entertained for a gigantic 12 years. It's known as one of the most popular television series of all time.

Some seasons will always be memorable – like Season 1 for starting it all and Season 7 merely for its season premiere – while other seasons didn't always meet expectations – like Season 5 for killing off a beloved character and Season 10 for Negan and Alpha's unexpected moment in the woods. The Walking Dead's many seasons ranked make it easy to see which ended up being the worst and best of the beloved series.

11 Season 5 (2014-2015)

Episode Count: 16

Season 5 finally brings Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) group to the beloved Alexandria, but not before Carol's (Melissa McBride) redemption and Beth's (Emily Kinney) shocking death, and the introduction of Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who would go on to become an essential member of the group. The inclusion of Alexandria in the series was a shift to be sure, but nothing that fans of The Walking Dead weren't already used to. It's commonly regarded as not being as special or unique as the Prison, for example.

This season saw several deaths of characters old and new, including Beth, Noah (Tyler James Williams), Tyreese (Chad L. Coleman), and Bob (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.). The season also only featured one named character, Joan (Keisha Castle-Hughes), who died and was reanimated as a zombie. It ends with the timely return of Rick's original partner in crime, Morgan (Lennie James), who reunites with the gang and has recovered from the deaths of his wife and son – it's a scenario that changed Rick forever.

10 Season 3 (2012-2013)

Episode Count: 16

Season 3 gave viewers the balance of Michonne's (Danai Gurira) badass arrival and The Governor's (David Morrissey) evil ways while welcoming another brand-new character into Rick's group just as a leading one said goodbye and an old friend returned and revealed his devastating story. This is the first season to be rated TV-MA with every season after also receiving this rating. The season was found to be the most violent show on television in 2012, with over 300 dead bodies shown throughout the first eight episodes of the season.

Primarily taking place in the prison, Rick and Carl (Chandler Riggs) faced one of their most devastating moments yet when Lori gave birth to Judith, only to die in the process, forcing Carl to take out his mother before she could turn into a walker in the season's most remembered moment. This would go on to forever change Carl's character moving forward and informed most of his major decisions in the coming seasons. As Carl exits and Rick realizes what happened to not just his wife, but his son, he breaks down, and it is easily one of the most tear-jerking moments in the show.

9 Season 9 (2018-2019)

Episode Count: 16

Season 9 was tough for characters and fans alike when fan-favorite cast member Andrew Lincoln left the show, and Rick Grimes was presumed dead after being injured and taken away in a helicopter by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). Despite several other characters taking the reign upon his seeming death, this is the first season where Daryl appears in every episode, a prominent piece of the show was missing upon Lincoln's leave. Lincoln wasn't the only regular who departed; seven other characters were either killed off or written off the show.

This season also introduced the infamous Alpha (Samantha Morton), Beta (Ryan Hurst), and The Whisperers, and unforgettably offed a slew of major characters—including Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), and Henry (Macsen and Matt Lintz)—by decapitating them and letting their reanimated heads sit on sticks for the group to find. Season 9 was one of the big changes for the series and cemented itself as one of the more controversial of the series. Some had little issue with Rick's departure, as it offered more time for other characters who typically didn't get as much screen time. Others found it hard to enjoy, though, as losing the show's primary protagonist can be quite difficult and makes for a strange shift in the status quo.

8 Season 4 (2013-2014)

Episode Count: 16