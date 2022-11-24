All good things must come to an end, and such is the case with The Walking Dead, an AMC show that premiered on October 31, 2010, and only just recently had its series finale. Greg Nicotero, who took the reins as an executive producer and director, feels the series finale, titled "Rest in Peace," gives the show a proper and fitting send off.

In an interview with SYFY WIRE, Nicotero says he knew the show needed to go out with a bang, and it did, with Nicotero mentioning it was "high-octane," with a "James Bond/Jason-Bourne style of shooting action scenes," done "to make sure the audience felt like they were getting something different." He felt good about seeing the finale of the show, and that "it was such a unique experience to go from 13 years ago--reading the script a year before it was ever sold and talking to Frank [Darabont] about zombie designs--to being the person that takes the show out."

The Walking Dead was a huge part of many fans' lives, and definitely a huge part of Nicotero's life; the absence of the show is something many people, including Nicotero, will have a hard time getting used to. He went on to say "I still think I'm probably in denial" at the show ending, and hasn't processed life without it. But fans of the show will be happy to know that, according to Nicotero himself, that The Walking Dead universe will shuffle on. A spinoff with legacy character Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus, is in the works, titled Daryl Dixon. Another spinoff, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City, stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as legacy characters Maggie Greene and Negan, will premiere in April 2023, and a Rick Grimes and Michonne spinoff, starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, will premiere some time in 2023.

Nicotero also mentioned in the SYFY WIRE interview that he is an executive producer on Daryl Dixon and handled the zombie special effects for The Walking Dead: Dead City, while adding, "zombies don't go down as easy as you think they do."

The Walking Dead is based on a comic book series created by Robert Kirkman (who, coincidentally, wrote more comic zombie flair: the Marvel Zombies limited comic book series) and Tony Moore, who was later replaced by Charlie Adlard. The series focuses on Rick Grimes, a deputy sheriff from Kentucky who was shot while on duty and woke up in the hospital in a coma to find that the world is now zombified. Along the way to finding his family, he joins up with other survivors, and tries to survive hell on earth, in a world ruled by the dead.

If you want to binge-watch The Walking Dead, seasons 1 through 10 are available to stream on Netflix, and the final season is available on AMC+. Watch the series finale trailer below: