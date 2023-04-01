Years following the death of her husband Maggie once again is forced to work alongside her husband's killer, this time in New York City. Following a few teasers and first-looks, AMC has released four new images of the upcoming spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan return as Maggie and Negan in the highly anticipated spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City. Following the kidnapping of her son Marshall, the only thing she has left of her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun), Maggie is forced to travel to New York City to hunt down the people that took her son. Though it has not been fully revealed as to why Negan joins Maggie at the Big Apple, the teaser trailer does showcase Maggie telling someone "you are key to getting him back," in reference to finding her son. The new set of images showcase a new ruthless character Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles) roaming the city streets with a bloodied head. Armstrong is a marshal hunting down Negan to make him pay for his crimes with the Saviors.

The spin-off takes place two years after the main show's finale. The six-episode series is set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan which allows no room to breathe for survivors as it is overrun by herds of zombies and other unimaginable threats. Survivors will face the dead and the living in equal measure, and as we've learned from past experiences in the main series, the living can be a bigger threat than the dead. For now, the dead also appear to a big threat with newer, gorier zombies.

Will Maggie Forgive Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City?

It is with no surprise that the spin-off will centralize on the relationship between Maggie and Negan, especially following their final conversation in the main show. Maggie has been eaten away by hatred towards Negan for years and has attempted to kill him many times. Negan on the other hand has tried to turn a new leaf and make amends including by saving what is most precious to Maggie. However, Maggie has been unable to forgive Negan much less fully trust him, but when push comes to shove the two make a great team. It's only fit writers Eli Jorne, Breanna Kouf and Keith Staskiewicz continue to explore the two's relationship.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres June 18 on AMC and AMC+. In the meantime, check out the images below:

