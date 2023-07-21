Love is in the air at San Diego Comic Con as it was revealed that the title for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Grimes’ (Danai Gurira) highly-anticipated spin-off series will be, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. An interesting choice for a title in a franchise that has mostly played up its undead concept in other offshoots, the name no doubt points to the miraculous return of Rick (who was presumed to be dead) in the final season of The Walking Dead. It could also point to the idea that despite all the odds, the love birds managed to make it out of the original show relatively unscathed and with their lives still intact.

Rick Grimes is as legendary a piece to The Walking Dead universe as Luke Skywalker is to Star Wars. The character was first introduced in the premiere season before Michonne entered the picture at the tail end of Season 2. During their time together surviving the zombie apocalypse, a romance began to bud between the pair, leading them to the altar before Rick was supposedly blown to smithereens while saving the lives of those closest to him. In the final season, the audience discovered that Rick isn’t actually dead with Michonne also beginning to put the pieces together and embarking on a quest to find him.

While more information about the plot of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is on the way, including a brand-new trailer, so far we know that it will see love triumph above all odds. But, that doesn’t mean the duo will be without challenges. After years of presuming that her beloved husband was deceased, much has changed for Michonne, as well as for Rick with the couple hoping to bridge the gap between the people they’ve become. And then, there’s of course the ongoing threat of both the dead and the undead with enemies lurking around every corner.

Who’s Behind The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Scott M. Gimple, who previously served as the showrunner for Seasons 4-8 of the flagship series, joins the spin-off as the showrunner. Along with starring, Gurira and Lincoln also add their names to the executive production team alongside Denise Huth and Brian Bockrath. Further shaping the project, Gurira also holds writing credits and is a co-creator. As for the rest of the cast, no names have been announced, but, like other spin-offs, we can expect a slew of new characters as well as appearances from some faces from the past.

As of right now, no release date for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has been released but with filming wrapping in May, it’s on target to make it to screens in 2024. Check out Collider’s coverage of the filming wrap announcement below.