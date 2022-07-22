As the AMC Network's killer decade-plus running series The Walking Dead comes to its eleventh-season end this year, it held its very last San Diego Comic-Con panel. Though it was most definitely a difficult panel for long-time fans, cast members Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira surprised convention-goers by making an unannounced appearance in the famed Hall H. While fans were overjoyed just to see the pair, Lincoln and Gurira attended SDCC with an agenda: to tease their upcoming limited series focused on their two respective characters Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira).

Though the series' title has not been disclosed, Rick and Michonne's miniseries will premiere sometime in 2023. This most recently announced TWD spinoff will have six episodes that will, according to Deadline, "...wrap up story arcs," between the two star-crossed lovers. The Walking Dead's Chief of Content Officer Scott Gimple will be the showrunner, while Lincoln and Gurira will both executive produce. The panel discussed that, while their love story is harrowing in the constant face of peril, something powerful exists between Rick and Michonne. After all that they have been through since early on in TWD, and after all that has transpired since, the spinoff will pit the two of them against their new world. Whether they remain lovers or dissolve into enemies, both Rick and Michonne will have to find peace, be that as a couple or going their separate ways. And they have to do it all in six heavy episodes.

After Lincoln and Gurira's surprise at SDCC, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios Dan McDermott said:

“This is a moment fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting for since Rick disappeared in the helicopter early in season nine, and Michonne journeyed away on a quest to find him the following season. What a great surprise for the fans at this final Comic-Con for the series that launched this universe and made television history. We couldn’t be more excited for a truly epic series finale later this year and to see Andy and Danai return in a new series they helped create, one of three new series coming in 2023 that continue the stories of so many iconic and fan-favorite TWD characters.”

There was a great deal of back and forth on how to wrap up the legendary Rick Grimes. At one point a feature-length film with Universal Pictures was in talks, but at Comic-Con Lincoln confirmed that the all-new six-episode series would replace the film. In his statement, Lincoln addressed the special way the franchise would tie up the couple's loose ends:

“This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade. The friendships I’ve made along the way are deep and lasting, so it’s fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family. I’m so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead Universe.”

For Gurira, whose iconic katana-slinging character Michonne was introduced in the show's second season finale, the future is brimming with projects, from the MCU's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to this exciting new TWD spinoff. During the panel, Gurira spoke highly of her time on the show, saying:

“Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious. I can’t wait to pick up the katana again.”

Following Hall H, the official TWD Twitter posted a stunning poster art that depicts a field of walkers in the blood-orange sunset stalking closer. On the horizon, you can see military aircraft silhouetted against the setting sun, and in the foreground, Michonne's katana is planted firmly in the earth, with a note attached. The paper reads: "The new world's gonna need Rick Grimes."

The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 17 will air on AMC on October 2. You can watch the previous seasons on AMC+. Check out the poster art and teaser for TWD's other spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead below: