Nothing ramps up buzz for a show quite like a number of shake-ups prior to filming. In the Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) spinoff show for The Walking Dead, Chief Content Officer for The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple is grabbing the helm and setting the production back on course. According to CB, Gimple made an official announcement revealing location details for the series premiere, slated for 2023 on AMC and AMC+.

During the hour-long special of The Talking Dead, Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022, Gimple revealed exclusive information on a number of spinoffs currently in the works following the main series' eleventh season conclusion. Fans previously knew the untitled series would take place overseas when, following Melissa McBride's exit from the show as Carol Peletier, AMC released an official statement on the actress's departure, stating, "Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time." On August 7, Gimple disclosed that Daryl's spinoff will take place in France. Furthermore, the executive producer confirmed the connection between TWD and Reedus' offshoot to be the mysterious "Variant" walkers first teased in the post-credits epilogue for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

"The Daryl spinoff takes place in France. [The World Beyond coda] is a bit of a tease of some of the things Daryl is going to face... Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he's a fish out of water. In France, in a country that's going through the apocalypse, [it's] an entirely different thing. He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with — probably — the only people in the world he's comfortable with."

Not only do fans have more Daryl Dixon to look forward to in 2023, but a closer look at some of these so-called Variant walkers. In the official trailer for the final episodes of TWD Season 11, Aaron (Ross Marquand) reveals that he has "...heard stories of walkers that can climb walls and open doors." Those who watched the TWD universe's third franchise series, The World Beyond, were privy to the inside of a French lab where these Variants may (or may not) have been designed, thus opening up the borders to wider horizons. However, long before any spinoffs, in 2010, a CDC virologist by the name of Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich) mentioned to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in Season 1 that there were stronger and faster "variant cohorts."

The untitled Daryl spinoff will be lead by showrunner David Zabel, who previously served as executive producer of ER, following Angela Kang's departure. While there is still no word on further casting after McBride left the show, Reedus did provide fans of the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con a beacon of hope saying, "Carol and Daryl's story isn't over yet."

There's no official set date for Daryl Dixon's spinoff premiere, but TWD fans can catch the upcoming Tales of the Walking Dead series premiering on AMC and AMC+ on August 14. Watch the trailer below: