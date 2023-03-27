Many years have been spent traversing the barren wastelands, but now The Walking Dead is set for its moment in the big time as its spinoff show, The Walking Dead: Dead City heads to New York with a release date set by AMC. The announcement was made by the network at the show's first WonderCon panel in Anaheim, California on Saturday. AMC revealed that Dead City will premiere immediately following Fear the Walking Dead's mid-season finale on Sunday, June 18th at 10 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. Subsequent episodes of the dead running the Big Apple will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Dead City was initially announced in March of last year with a working title of Isle of the Dead with the spinoff hoping to strike a different tone to its parent show. The spinoff is centered on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who share a complicated relationship. The pair have been at odds since the latter arrived on the show and murdered Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun). Negan did end up turning a new leaf of sorts, however, that will be tested now that the pair star alongside one another in the vastness of New York City.

What to Expect from Dead City

The six-episode first season of Dead City is set two years after the main show’s finale, with Scott M. Gimple teasing that the walkers in this spinoff are some of the "most awesome, disgusting, terrifying walkers" we have seen. "It is one of the most awesome, disgusting, terrifying walkers that I’ve seen in the history of the show. There are a number of horrific walkers, but there is a mind-bendingly horrific walker coming up that I wasn’t on set for, and I’m glad I wasn’t. I got to experience the horrific magic at home, and it is magic. It quite possibly will make you throw up. I would just have something handy nearby, as you watch it," Gimple revealed. Sounds like fun.

Image via AMC

What Else Is Happening in the Walking Dead Universe?

Dead City leads a pack of new The Walking Dead spinoffs that are coming to fans of the franchise. The June 18th arrival will be followed by The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which is set to premiere later this year and follows the titular character portrayed by Norman Reedus as he ventures into France. After that comes the untitled Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) spinoff which has a 2024 release window as it has recently begun production.

While we wait on these spinoffs to fully mature, we can look forward to Dead City with this teaser trailer below: