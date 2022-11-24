Maggie and Negan are killing their way into Manhattan in the new spinoff series, set to debut in 2023.

After 12 years and 11 long seasons, AMC’s hit series The Walking Dead came to an end with its series finale “Rest in Peace,” which premiered on November 20. However, the 90-minute finish to the flagship series gave audiences little closure given the spinoff shows following fan-favorite characters are already in the works. The teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City just dropped, giving fans a peak at one of the more shocking zombie fighting duos traveling to New York City.

Set two years after the main show’s finale, the six-episode spinoff series – which will likely debut in April 2023 – is centered on Maggie (Lauren Cohan, The Boy) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Grey’s Anatomy). These characters have long been at odds with one another, since Negan joined the show and brutally murdered Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun, Minari). Ever since Negan became one of the good guys, the two have been able to work well enough together – surprisingly – that they are now starring side-by-side in Dead City.

The Dead City teaser shows Maggie and Negan venturing into post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which was long ago cut off from the mainland. Alongside scenes revealing the ever-evolving walkers, the teaser shows the two working together and even a clip of them walking by graffiti saying, “Dawn Lincoln Center Come Kill With Us.” Eli Jorné is on board (The Walking Dead) as the showrunner for the series, and its official synopsis reads, “The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

“Eli has created a chaotic, beautiful, grimy madhouse of the dead for Negan, Maggie, and fans of the show eager to discover an unseen and insane world of the TWD Universe,” the franchise architect Scott Gimple said in a recent statement. “Lauren and Jeffrey have always been fantastic collaborators and now, we bring that collaboration to the next level with a series that will take these characters to their limits with the world — and each other. All of us are thrilled to take you on an all-new, all-different TWD epic for the ages.”

Dead City is not the first time AMC has explored the world of the undead outside the flagship series, and it definitely won’t be the last. The rabid popularity of the show led to the creation of Fear the Walking Dead, followed by The Walking Dead: World Beyond – which is essentially a teen-centric version of the show – and more recently the anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead.

In addition to Dead City, the story of The Walking Dead will continue with two additional programs – Darryl Dixon, which follows Norman Reedus (The Boondock Saints) reprising his fan-favorite role, as well as Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln, Love Actually) and Michonne (Danai Gurira, Black Panther) getting their own spinoff series appropriately titled Rick & Michonne.

Check out the Dead City teaser trailer below.