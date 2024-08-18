The Walking Dead became a hit series for AMC when it premiered in 2010. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, Kirkman was heavily involved in the series, which led to its authenticity and appeal to fans of the apocalyptic stories and characters both new and old.

Following the show’s popularity, The Walking Dead became its own universe with numerous spin-offs that continue to this day, even after the original series has ended its run. Each one is set in a different place, some with new characters, some with crossovers. Some start before the outbreak, some long after, and a few are continuations from the original. Die-hard fans like to watch certain series, even episodes, in a specific order to follow along with the progressive timeline. But this doesn’t necessarily correspond with how these spin-off shows rank.

7 ‘The Walking Dead Web Series’ (2011-2018)

Directed by Greg Nicotero