The spin-off features Michonne and Rick separated and struggling to find each other amidst danger.

The series airs weekly on AMC.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has already premiered, but not every mystery introduced in the spin-off's first episode has been solved yet. Collider is excited to exclusively share a new sneak peek from Episode 2, which shows Michonne (Danai Gurira) losing faith in her future. Fate hasn't been kind to the people of the Walking Dead Universe. After all, a zombie virus did ruin their lives for what was supposed to be a limited period of time. But considering this spin-off is airing more than thirteen years after the original series premiered, it's time for these characters to accept that they'll always have to deal with walkers and imminent danger.

The sneak peek shows Michonne talking with Nat (Matthew August) after a devastating tragedy took place. While trying to stay safe from the cold by sitting next to the fire, Michonne admits that she believes Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is dead, putting an end to their romance in her head. However, Nat comforts Michonne by telling her that she can always choose to believe that Rick's alive out there, even if they haven't been able to find their way to each other yet. While Nat's advice sounds sincere and friendly, Michonne is affected by everything she's gone through since the outbreak began.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live follows Michonne and Rick some time after the events of the original series. The couple has been separated due to unforeseen events, and due to everything that has happened to the characters of the Walking Dead universe, Rick stopped having faith in the world, not giving up on his love for Michonne, but isolating himself from his dreams. At the same time, Michonne is fighting for her life in a very unpredictable landscape, and while not knowing if her partner is alive breaks her heart, she still wants to fulfill her duties as a mother.

Who Is Supporting Cast of 'The Ones Who Live'

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will also feature performances from Pollyanna McIntosh, Terry O'Quinn, and Lesley-Ann Brandt, as Michonne and Rick keep meeting other survivors of the apocalypse. The series joins The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City as one of the recent spin-offs to debut in the franchise. With time running out for the both of them, Rick and Michonne have to find each other before one of them gets killed, in a new story from AMC's successful franchise.

