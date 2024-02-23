The Big Picture AMC's chilling new series focuses on Rick and Michonne's epic love story in a post-apocalyptic world.

Fans finally get the happy ending they've been waiting for in this ultimate love story spin-off.

With a talented cast and promising reviews, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on February 25th.

AMC has dropped the cold open for its highly anticipated show The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and it is chilling! The series which will focus on Rick and Michonne’s celebrated love story, marks the sixth spin-off from the franchise and has all fans’ attention. The series created by Scott M. Gimple and Danai Gurira garnered good early reviews that have piqued audiences’ interest further. Set in the aftermath, of the events of the conclusion of the mothership, the series will reunite the couple but not before they go through much trouble.

Featuring Andrew Lincoln as Rick the new clip showcases him at his lowest as we see him quietly saying, “I tried. Please know, I tried,” holding a broken shard of glass. After years of separation from Michonne and his daughter, Rick is understandably upset. Nonetheless, there is a glimmer of hope in him, given he’s the ultimate survivor in this apocalyptic world. Given, that Rick is at his lowest and knowing Michonne knows he’s alive (she sets out to find him at the end of season 10) the clip seems a fitting start to this story.

The Ones Who Live is the Ultimate Apocalyptic Love Story

Fans have come a long way with Rick and Michonne, and while the original series never gave them the happily ever after they deserve the upcoming series will grant the fans’ wish, finally. Previously speaking of the series Gurira explained “This is the ultimate love story; this is the apocalypse meets an epic love story, and we didn’t really get a lot of space for that in the mothership because there were so many other stories going on at the same time, but this story is all about, does love win out in this world?” And that’s one answer the audience certainly deserves. This time around, along with starring and co-creating the spin-off, Gurira also wrote an episode.

Along with Gurira and Lincoln, the series also star Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes aka Anne, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat. Further rounding off the cast are Andrew Bachelor as Bailey, Breeda Wool as Aiden, and Craig Tate as Donald Okafor.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will air on AMC and AMC+ on February 25. You can know more details about the upcoming series with our handy guide here or get a quick recap of Michonne and Rick’s story here.