After the hit series The Walking Dead came to a close back in late 2022, fans wondered if they’d ever see their favorite characters again. Luckily, the folks over at AMC heard the cries of audiences everywhere and pushed three spin-offs into production. Following Norman Reedus’ motorcycle-riding, leather-clad Daryl Dixon, one was titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, while another followed the unlikely pairing of Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City. While both of these off-shoots have garnered follow-up seasons, the third side project, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, didn’t seem to be that lucky. However, now, the man in charge of it all — Scott M. Gimple — is teasing the possibility that the burning love story between Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne Grimes will be getting a Chapter Two after all.

Although the original idea for The Ones Who Live was to keep it short and sweet, only giving fans a singular season that would track the relationship between Rick and Michonne, Gimple recently revealed the possibility that it may stretch into more, telling The Direct,

"I mean the plan was to keep it limited. Not necessarily never to see those characters again, but to keep it limited. But I always say, you never know. There's so many... I've been very careful to not say, 'Oh, that'll never happen,' because it does. So you know, there are possibilities. And there's possibilities of all sorts of strange iterations of shows with those characters and with other characters. So you know I think it's entirely possible."

Scott M. Gimple Wants To Always Have a ‘The Walking Dead’ Series On TV