The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has found a new streaming home. Netflix has announced that the first season of the Walking Dead spinoff is now available on their catalog. The series premiered almost a year ago, featuring the return of beloved characters Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There are currently no plans for a second season of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Even if Rick and Michionne don't get to continue their narrative, AMC is currently working on new ways to expand the beloved franchise. The comic book series Walking Dead was based on provides plenty of material that can be adapted on the screen.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live follows Rick and Michionne after the events that separated them during the conclusion of the original Walking Dead show. While Grimes was presumed to be dead, he quickly found a new position as a sergeant major for the Civic Republic Military. At the same time, Michonne left the group of survivors she had been a part of in order to look for her husband. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live depicts what happens after these characters are reunited. The journey ahead looked as dangerous as anything previously seen in the show created by Frank Darabont.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was developed for television by Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln. After years of portraying these characters on television, Lincoln and Gurira got more involved in this project thanks to their roles as producers for the show. The cast of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live also includes Pollyanna McIntosh, Terry O'Quinn and Lesley-Ann Brandt.

What's Next for 'The Walking Dead'?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was the seventh television series set in the universe produced by AMC. While that particular spinoff isn't expected to return for a second installment, the network is currently working on new seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. As long as fans of the franchise keep demonstrating their love for this universe with impressive viewership numbers, AMC will continue to find a way to come back to this monster-infested reality. In the meantime, fans get to enjoy their favorite moments from Rick and Michionne's story once again thanks to Netflix.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.