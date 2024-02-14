The Big Picture Teaser for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live celebrates the love story of Rick and Michonne, showcasing their biggest moments and their tearful goodbye in Season 9.

The new series picks up after the original series finale and follows Rick and Michonne as they fight to reunite after Rick's chopper extraction.

Early reviews of The Ones Who Live have been mixed, with critics stating that the series is shaky and scattered, but still worth watching for fans of the characters.

Celebrate the ultimate undying love today with a new teaser for the upcoming AMC series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. A little walk - or flashback - down memory lane replays all the biggest moments that made Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Grimes (Danai Gurira) the power couple that we know and love from the series that started it all, The Walking Dead. Intimate moments are intertwined with zombie-killing action as the clip follows the pair up to their supposed tearful goodbye in Season 9 when Rick presumably goes down swinging, saving the rest of the group. Of course, as we now know, that wasn’t the end of Rick Grimes, with the new series also being set up in the promo as the two lovers embark on a mission to reunite.

Set up as the next in a long line of spin-offs to come from The Walking Dead universe, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live picks up following the events of the original series finale. In that grandiose goodbye to a production that lasted for a whopping 11 seasons, audiences discovered that, despite everything we thought we knew, Rick Grimes was alive and about to be picked up by a helicopter. Knowing that her lover was out there somewhere, Michonne rode off into the sunset (or rather a hoard of zombies) on the back of a horse. Now, The Ones Who Live will chronicle what happened after that chopper extraction and the gallop as the pair fights tooth and nail to get back together.

Along with Gurira and Lincoln, The Ones Who Live also stars the familiar franchise face of Pollyanna McIntosh who appeared as Anne aka Jadis, a recurring character throughout Seasons 7-9 of the original series and also in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. A mostly antagonistic presence, Jadis caused a lot of problems for our main group of apocalypse survivors but had a come-to-Jesus moment after saving Rick’s life. How she’ll factor into the spin-off is anyone’s guess, but now that she and Rick are on good terms, she’ll hopefully be on his side. The series will also feature a performance from Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) who makes her debut in the zombie franchise through The Ones Who Live.

The First Reactions To ‘The Ones Who Live’

With the show’s premiere just around the corner, on February 25, reviews have already been pouring in and, for the most part, things aren’t looking great for the star-crossed duo. While audiences and critics were thrilled with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the same can’t be said for The Ones Who Live. In his review of the production, Collider’s Chase Hutchinson wrote,

Throughout the first four episodes of the series provided for review, it ends up far more shaky and scattered the more we get into it. While not the lowest of the low of where the flagship show ended up, as that series was defined by just adding in more characters with little depth to them, The Ones Who Live still has a long way to go to get things back on track while moving at a sluggish zombie-like pace .

It’s worth noting that Hutchinson said that the series starts on a high note, so it’s still worth checking out for those intrigued about how Rick and Michonne’s story will continue.

Read up on everything we know about The Ones Who Live here and check out the Valentine’s Day teaser below.

The love story between Rick and Michonne. Changed by a world that is constantly changing, will they find themselves in a war against the living or will they discover that they too are The Walking Dead? Release Date February 25, 2024 Cast Danai Gurira , Frankie Quinones , Andrew Lincoln Lesley-Ann Brandt , Pollyanna McIntosh Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Franchise The Walking Dead Production Company American Movie Classics (AMC)

