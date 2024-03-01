The Big Picture The premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live set records for AMC, becoming the most successful in six years with around 3 million viewers.

The spinoff follows Michonne and Rick as they struggle to find each other in a world filled with danger and uncertainty.

Fans can expect to see the return of Jadis, portrayed by Pollyanna McIntosh, in the new series along with a talented ensemble cast.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live continues to prove why the property has become so valuable for AMC, with Deadline reporting that the lates spinoff from the franchise scored impressive viewership numbers with its first episode. The series led by Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln became the most successful premiere AMC has seen in six years, proving that audiences can't get enough of the couple trying to find their way to one another. The network also took into account people who tuned in to watch the episode via streaming, adaptaing to how audiences consume television in the present.

The premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was seen by around three million people during the three days it's been available for viewing. It quickly became the most successful episode uploaded to AMC+ in the platform's history, going beyond what other stories set in the world of The Walking Dead have achieved in the past. In addition to the impressively high ratings, the platform saw a big increase in activity on Sunday, when the premiere of the spinoff became available for streaming. The main Walking Dead series might've come to an end in 2022, but its legacy appears to be stronger than ever.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live follows Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) after the events of the main series, with both of them separated due to unforeseen events. Without a way to communicate with one another, the couple has to survive in an environment full of walkers and unpredictable humans.Michonne will have to rely on the kindest of people such as Nat (Matthew August Jeffers) to survive, while Rick works for the Civic Republic Military in a position that could allow him to find a way to escape. The world of The Walking Dead has never been a safe space for anyone, and Michonne didn't even know if Rick was alive.

Jadis is Back

Close

Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), better known as Jadis Stokes in the franchise, returns in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, after the character was seen for the last time in the ninth season of the main series and the second season of The Walking Dead: The World Beyond. Time will tell what her latest encounter with Rick and and Michonne will look like, with the new series counting on six episodes to reveal the fate of its leads. The cast of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live also includes Terry O'Quinn, Lesley Ann-Brandt and Andrew Bachelor.