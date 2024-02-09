The Big Picture Danai Gurira describes writing and showrunning an episode for The Walking Dead spin-off as a joyous yet collaborative experience.

The spin-off, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, will focus on Rick and Michonne Grimes and their post-original series journey.

Gurira's episode explores a different chapter of the familiar story and required a lot of work but resulted in a satisfying outcome.

When Danai Gurira learned that her character, Michonne Grimes would be receiving her own spin-off in The Walking Dead universe, she went running with what was possible. Sure, the Black Panther actress was thrilled to give fans another installment in the franchise - particularly one centered on one of the greatest romances to come from the original series - but she was also happy for herself. This meant that there would be more time to dig deeper into the life of a character who she spent a decade portraying, and so, when the creative team asked her if she’d like to be involved with the process as the writer and showrunner of one of the episodes for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Gurira couldn’t help but jump on board.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Gurira opened up about the fun, hardships, and pressure tied in with her grand debut as a writer for the series. In one word, the actress says that “joy” would be the perfect description of what she felt leading the single installment and adds that, despite her being in charge, it was a collaborative effort.

“Joy is the word -- happy, no. Joy has nothing to do with emotion; joy is something deeper. It was a lot of work, and of course it was going on simultaneously with all the other work that one has to do in this show. We had already arced the series , the three of us, so we knew what this episode needed to be. And of course, there’s a process of getting the episode to where you want it to be, and [ Scott ] Gimple was like, ‘She’s the showrunner of that episode, don’t come to talk to me.’ And so I was the point person for the episode, which allowed me to have a vision on it, but it was very collaborative. They were reading every draft, they were giving their thoughts, their notes. And also the episode before it was being tweaked, and as that tweaks, I have to tweak because they have to work together. So, ultimately, it was a process, but I loved what it came to be. And I was in charge of the post of it, as well, with the editor, and the amazing Michael Slovis was the director, and he did an incredible job.”

What Will the Danai Gurira-Penned Episode Be About?

We are just a few weeks away from the premiere episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which will be the newest spin-off from the original show, most recently preceded by The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City. The project, which was co-created by Gimple and Gurira, will center on Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Grimes (Gurira) following the events of the original series. While it was believed that the team had lost Rick back in Season 9, the series finale would reveal that he was, indeed, alive with Michonne jetting off on a quest to find her beloved. As for which episode Gurira penned the script for, she didn’t drop any major specifics but did say,

“It’s interesting explaining -- it’s such a familiar story, but I was explaining a very different chapter of it to people, in a way that we hadn’t explored these narratives as a whole for the series, and this episode was definitely part of that. It was great, it was very collaborative, it was also very solitary, and very little sleep.”

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on AMC and AMC+ on February 25. Check out the trailer below and read up on everything we know in our handy guide here.