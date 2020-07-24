‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Trailer, Release Date Revealed
A new trailer for AMC’s The Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond is here. This is the first new footage from World Beyond we’ve seen since March, and wow, it does not disappoint. From our first look at the next generation of zombie apocalypse survivors to finally getting a concrete release date (October 4!), Walking Dead fans will definitely be on board for World Beyond.
The new trailer was released on Friday during the World Beyond portion of AMC’s Walking Dead panel at Comic-Con@Home. World Beyond takes place after the events of The Walking Dead and follows the first generation of kids who are entered into their teenage years in a world forever changed by the zombie apocalypse. World Beyond boasts a cast of mostly newcomers and a few familiar faces, including Julia Ormond, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mehendru, Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale, Hal Cumpston, and Nicolas Cantu. World Beyond was co-created by The Walking Dead franchise head Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matthew Negrete.
The trailer amps up a different kind of tone for the Walking Dead-verse: Hopeful. Echoing some relationship and stylistic choices from The Last of Us, the trailer centers its action and point of view around its younger characters, reckoning with the fact that they have to grow up so quickly in such an unforgiving world. It’s not hard to see the parallels between “what it’s like to be a young person in the zombie apocalypse” versus “what it’s like to be a young person right now,” and World Beyond promises to explore that “world beyond” in exacting detail. Plus: The final moments earnestly feel like something out of a superhero movie trailer, seeming to encourage a state of hope, which is something we could all use a bit more of.
Check out the new trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond below. The show premieres on AMC October 4 at 10pm. Get caught up on other Comic-Con@Home updates here.
