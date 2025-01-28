One of Dwayne Johnson's earliest and most underrated action flicks is definitely one to watch if you're a Rock completionist, but you need to get a move on as it leaves Prime Video on February 1. The movie in question is Walking Tall, a remake of the 1973 film of the same name, which is inspired by the true story of Sheriff Buford Pusser but updates the setting and characters for a modern audience. Released in 2004, the film marked an early step in Johnson’s journey to becoming one of the biggest action stars on the planet as he transitioned from full time wrestling with WWE, and saw him taking on the role of Chris Vaughn, a military veteran returning to his small town only to find it overrun by corruption. Hate it when that happens, don't you?

What follows is a tale of revenge and redemption as Vaughn makes the brave and hard choice of taking a stand against the criminal elements poisoning his hometown, armed with nothing but some true grit. And a 2x4, for good measure. That was just as effective. The movie also had a really interesting and eclectic cast, including Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), Ashley Scott (Jericho), and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), who you will be stunned to learn is playing the truly slimy and nefarious antagonist of the piece. Typecasting clearly exists for a reason. And what's better, the movie flies in. It sits just over 80 minutes long, which is perfect for a B-movie, and it has plenty of action — and some really nasty scenes too.

Was 'Walking Tall' Worth Seeing?

The film didn't exactly set the box office ablaze, to be honest, as it only earned $57 million globally on a $46 million budget, but it found a second life on home video and then, eventually, on streaming platforms where fans looking for some straightforward good versus bad, old school action found it met their needs pretty perfectly. Critics were mixed at the time, with the film holding a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences were far more receptive, giving it a 65% audience score.

Walking Tall is streaming on Prime Video until January 31, so be sure to log on and watch the film while you still have the chance. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Dwayne Johnson's upcoming projects, both in front of the camera, and inside the squared circle with WWE.