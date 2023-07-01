Since Wall-E first came out, the titular robot has constantly been at the top of lists of the cutest Pixar characters. Now, thanks to Funko, he’s managed to get even cuter. The robot has been made into an adorable Funko Pop! exclusive to the Funko shop!

Wall-E first burrowed into viewers' hearts in 2008 when Wall-E hit theaters. Since then, he’s been up there with the characters from Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Monsters Inc as a go-to mascot for the studio. It’s hard not to have your heart warmed by the robot while watching the film. Now fans can have their heart warmed every time they look at their shelf of Funko Pops.

The film follows the titular robot, designed to clean up trash, working tirelessly on an abandoned Earth. However, his entire life and purpose are changed when he meets EVE, another robot sent to Earth to look for signs of life. Wall-E was directed by Andrew Stanton from a screenplay by himself and Jim Reardon based on a story by Stanton and Pete Docter. It stars the voice talents of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, John Ratzenberger, Kathy Najimy, and Sigourney Weaver.

Close

RELATED: Funko and Marvel Team Up to Bring Spider-Man, Thor, Moon Knight, and More to SDCC [Exclusive]

Wall-E and Pixar as a whole are no strangers to getting the Funko Pop treatment. Fans of all the studio’s films can find figures of their favorite characters for sale either on Funko's website or at most major retailers. This new Wall-E Funko is expertly made to look just like he does in the film, with a fun twist.

What’s Special About This New Funko?

This new Wall-E Funko Pop is part of the new Disney 100 series! Funko and Disney have teamed up to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary with some brand-new figures. This Wall-E is just the latest to come from the celebrations. This year has also seen the release of new figures exclusive to the collection with characters like R2-D2, Spider-Man, and more!

What also sets this Disney 100 collection apart from the rest is the design. These figures have what Funko describes as a “faceted look.” They have a stylized look with bold geometric, gem-like edges. Making for an eye-catching final product that stands out among the rest.

Stay tuned to Collider for announcements on future Funko Pop releases! This special Wall-E Funko can be ordered here. Below, watch Collider’s interview with the stars of the latest Pixar film Elemental: