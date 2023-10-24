The Big Picture Pixar's film WALL-E took 14 years from the original idea to its release, showcasing the studio's patience and dedication to crafting the story.

Despite being just a concept during the initial lunch meeting, WALL-E eventually became one of Pixar's most beloved and successful films.

The time spent on developing WALL-E paid off, as the film became an instant classic, offering a thought-provoking message on environmentalism and showcasing Pixar's ability to create deep and accessible films.

With the likes of the Toy Story franchise and Up, Pixar made emotional, child-friendly masterpieces that can be enjoyed by anyone, gaining a reputation for excellence. Now, Pixar is easily one of the most recognizable animation studios despite its relatively small number of films. Founded in 1986, Pixar has released only twenty-seven full-length films in nearly forty years, but their films are almost always popular. This phenomenon is because the studio takes time with each story, sometimes waiting more than a decade to make a sequel to incredibly successful films. Yet their success speaks for itself. Pixar works tirelessly to get each film just right before release, but it takes time. The studio often spends several years on a project before releasing it, with seven years of work not uncommon. Though some come more easily than others, no Pixar film required as much time as the critically acclaimed WALL-E.

The film about a lonely trash compactor robot falling in love captivated audiences in 2008, but the original concept came many years before that. WALL-E can boast a whopping 14 years from the original idea to the film's release. Though not actively in development for the entire timeframe, the idea that became WALL-E was on the mind of writer and director Andrew Stanton throughout the years. Though many different iterations evolved into the final product, it would never have become the story everyone remembers without the patience of the studio. Though the process was slow, the film certainly proves that the years of work were not wasted.

'WALL-E' Was One of Pixar's Early Ideas

Image via Walt Disney

Like several Pixar films, the idea for WALL-E was the result of the famed lunch meeting at the Hidden City Café in 1994. The story has been told repeatedly as it became a beloved Pixar legend, and deservedly so. As they neared the competition of Pixar's first film, Toy Story, Stanton, John Lasseter, Pete Docter, and Joe Ranft sat down to discuss what came next. As they thought about other stories they'd like to tell, they were limited only by their imaginations and the capabilities of early computer animation technology. While ideas ranged from ants to monsters, the brainstorm ended with four ideas that eventually became A Bug's Life, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, and WALL-E. In the years since, these directors have discussed the meeting, admitting these were rough ideas, but even so, that was a productive meal.

However, not all of the concepts reached the same stage of completion by the end of the meeting. While A Bug's Life had a general plot, as it was to loosely adapt the story "The Ant and the Grasshopper" from Aesop's Fables, WALL-E was nothing more than a concept. In his production notes, Stanton claims they had no story, only a character, and the question, "What if mankind had to leave earth and somebody forgot to turn the last robot off, and he didn't know he could stop doing what he's doing?" While it is clear how that idea could have become WALL-E, it had a long way to go, meaning that the more developed ideas took precedence.

Pixar Originally Chose Other Films

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

With so little to go off of for the robot project, the other concepts moved forward first, coming out in 1998, 2001, and 2003 respectively. But even when those were out, WALL-E wasn't next in line. In the time it took to make the others, new ideas were developed into The Incredibles, Cars, and Ratatouille. This left WALL-E to be pushed further down the line. The time allowed the studio to grow, and the animation technology improved. If WALL-E were made just after Finding Nemo, it would look different. Despite the time it took, the lonely robot was only abandoned in the story. Though many distractions delayed WALL-E, it was never forgotten and eventually resurfaced.

The book, The Art of WALL-E, shares much about the process of making the movie and how it took so long. In 1995, Stanton and Docter worked on the idea they called Trash Planet. Here, the story began to take shape, but the studio chose to focus on Monsters Inc. instead. Yet the idea that became kept evolving, and work resumed years later. By 2003, Stanton's story looked much more like the final product as he repitched the idea, and it moved into development at Pixar. From there, it took five years to animate, record, edit, and get the film to theaters. Though WALL-E spent so many years as little more than a basic idea, once Stanton finalized the story, it moved along much faster.

The Time Spent on 'WALL-E' Paid Off

Image via Pixar

It's no secret that WALL-E became an instant classic, regarded highly, even among Pixar's many popular films. The story of a trash-collecting robot falling in love may seem like a strange concept, but it's done beautifully, conveying the despite the limited dialogue. But it's not just about WALL-E (Ben Burtt) and EVE (Elissa Knight). As WALL-E goes on his adventure, the film explores human's impact on Earth and the damage they cause. Though the Earth looks lost, WALL-E shows that nothing is too far gone to save, bringing the story to a hopeful conclusion. With a heavy focus on environmentalist themes, WALL-E is as thought-provoking as it is charming. Pixar has long thrived in making deep films that are easily accessible to children, and WALL-E is no different.

The film may have taken Pixar a considerable amount of time, but it was worth it. The well-crafted story and timely message could speak for themselves, but they don't have to. With its many accolades, the finished product justifies every minute spent on the film. Fourteen years is a long time, no matter what is being made, but a long wait is always better than an inferior product. There's a reason WALL-E is considered one of Pixar's best films, and a lot of that has to do with the studio's dedication to making it the best it could be despite the time it took.