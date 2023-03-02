Did anyone really think that Wall Street needed a sequel? Those who did were treated to 2010’s Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, one of the oddest sequels in recent memory, and one with a trashy production that was far more shocking than the film itself. It’s been an increasingly popular trend in the last decade of the film industry to launch franchise “legacy sequels” that bring back original cast members of classic films to mentor a new generation of heroes. Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill returned to the new Star Wars trilogy, Tom Cruise returned to Top Gun: Maverick, Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the Halloween franchise, and Linda Hamilton reprised her iconic role for Terminator: Dark Fate. These were franchises that fans had been begging to see continue in order to wrap up loose plot points, but it made less sense for other films to launch a heavily-delayed sequel.

Oliver Stone’s 1987 masterpiece Wall Street is considered to be a modern classic, and one of the most astute examinations of financial corruption ever put on film. Michael Douglas won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his stunning performance as Gordon Gekko, a character whose “greed is good” speech has gone down as one of the great cinematic monologues. While the film ends on a bleak, open-ended note, development on a sequel began in the early 21st century with the intention of bringing back Stone to direct. The story was set to tackle Gekko’s release from prison, which just so happened to coincide with the recent 2008 financial crisis.

Based on the initial marketing materials, it definitely seemed like something was odd about the project. Gekko had never been a likable character, yet Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps seemed to be painting him in a far more sympathetic light. An older Gekko, now attempting to launch a new business venture and market his book, returns to reconnect with his daughter Winnie (Carey Mulligan) and mentor her fiancé Jake Moore (Shia Labeouf) as his new protégé. This odd family of sorts must contend with an even crueler business tycoon in the form of Bretton James (Josh Brolin), the head of the firm Churchill Schwartz whose treatment of his employees has induced controversy. How did this baffling sequel ever make it to theaters? The film’s origins can be traced back to one of the oddest production cycles in recent Hollywood memory.

The Strange Origins of 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps'

While the original Wall Street was a modest success at the time of its release, it came amidst Stone’s legendary run of hits in the late 1980s and 1990s that included Salvador, Platoon, Born on the Fourth of July, JFK, and The Door. It didn’t take too long for the film’s storyline and themes to become part of popular culture history, and Gordon Gekko would become listed as the 24th greatest film villain of all-time by the American Film Institute. A 20th anniversary re-release with added deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes cast interviews fueled interest in how the film’s themes regarding corporate corruption had become far-too relevant in the 21st century; this is also when rumors started flying around about a potential sequel.

In 2008, the New York Times reported that a sequel to Wall Street was already in development with a screenplay by Allan Loeb. Shortly thereafter, 20th Century Fox officially committed to the project, as Douglas had expressed his interest in reprising the role. However, issues soon began to emerge; Stone had yet to sign on to direct, the script was given a “page one rewrite” by screenwriter Allen Loeb (whose credits include crowd pleasers like 21 and The Switch), and it appeared that both Charlie Sheen and Daryl Hannah would not be involved whatsoever.

The Wall Street sequel seemed doomed to stay in development hell until Stone officially signed on to direct in 2009; although reports indicated that he had been pressured into returning by Douglas, Stone stated that he felt compelled to take over the film in response to the 2008 financial crisis. Stone had been energized by a new draft of the script, which focused on the all-time unemployment rate and cast Winnie and Jake as idealists amidst a cynical world.

Research and Filming of 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps'

Image via 20th Century Studios

Similar to its predecessor, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps was intended to be a highly realistic portrayal of the stock market. In order to capture the authenticity of the material, both Labeouf and Stone had multiple meetings with real hedge fund managers, including ImClone Systems founder Samuel D. Waksal, who had been imprisoned for five years for securities fraud. Many of the characters in the film were based on real figures that had dominated recent headlines; Donald Trump even appeared in a deleted scene that Stone cut shortly before its release.

Filming is where things got even more unusual. Rewrites continued to be done as the film’s starting date was pushed back several times; locations such as the New York Stock Exchange that had played a pivotal role in the first film had to be replaced with a larger emphasis on the Federal Reserve Building. The shoot was difficult for the cast as well; Douglas had been distressed due to his son’s legal issues, Mulligan had to shoot all of her scenes in two weeks, and it was reported that Sheen had trouble remembering his lines when he eventually did make a brief cameo appearance.

'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps' Release and Legacy

The original Wall Street had been treated as a major event and prominent awards contender, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps at least tried to capture that same momentum. Despite screening out of competition at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival and an awards-friendly fall release date, the film received mixed reviews and emerged from “Oscar season” with only Douglas receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Ironically, the film was a financial success, so it seemed like the “investment” had been worth it.

Unfortunately, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps started Stone down a downward spiral in which his projects seemed to be more controversial and less successful, despite the merit of films like Savages and Snowden. Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps remains an oddity; it’s a film that no one really asked for, and despite the initial fanfare it promised, no one seems to remember it either.