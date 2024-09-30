Before their new movie hits Netflix this holiday season, you can catch up with Wallace and Gromit in glorious 4K. Shout Studios is releasing the complete adventures of the stop-motion man-and-dog duo on 4K Blu-ray this winter. Wallace and Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection will be released on December 10, 2024.

The set will include all-new restored 4K masters of the four Wallace and Gromit short films A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, and A Matter of Loaf and Death. It will also include a Blu-ray version of their first feature-length adventure, Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and all ten Cracking Contraptions bite-sized shorts. Special features include audio commentaries on all four of the short films, behind-the-scenes and making-of featurettes, an interview with creators Nick Park and Peter Lord of Aardman Animation, and a stills gallery. The box set, which resembles a suitcase, will also include blueprints of Wallace's inventions and a number of stickers. It will retail for $119.98, and can be preordered on ShoutFactory.com.

What Are The 'Wallace and Gromit' Movies About?

The films follow the comic misadventures of Wallace, an eccentric, cheese-loving inventor, and his dog, Gromit. The first short, 1989's A Grand Day Out, features a trip to the Moon in search of cheese, where they run afoul of a belligerent coin-operated robot. 1993's The Wrong Trousers sees the duo run afoul of nefarious penguin mastermind Feathers McGraw, who intends to use Wallace's techno-trousers to pull off a jewel heist. 1995's A Close Shave saw Wallace pursue a romance with the purveyor of a wool shop, only for her sheep-rustling dog to come between them. 2005's The Curse of the Were-Rabbit was the duo's first feature-length outing; the horror-tinged tale of Wallace and Gromit's struggle against the titular vegetable-ruining man-beast featured the voices of Helena Bonham Carter and Ralph Fiennes, and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. 2008's A Matter of Loaf and Death is the most recent short to date, and was the final film featuring Peter Sallis, the original voice of Wallace, who died in 2017; in it, the duo track down a murderer who's killing local bakers.

Wallace and Gromit are set to make their grand return in Vengeance Most Fowl, which will be released on Netflix on December 25, 2024. In it, Wallace invents a new "smart gnome" which soon runs amok - and the villainous Feathers McGraw may be pulling its strings.

Wallace and Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection will be available on December 10, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.